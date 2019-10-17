HiQ Solar Announces Appointment of New CTO, Dr. Sandeep Agarwal

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiQ Solar, a U.S.-based innovator in Power Electronics and a provider of solar and energy storage inverters, today announced the appointment of its new CTO, Dr. Sandeep Agarwal, the position formerly occupied by Andre Willis.

"I want to thank Andre Willis for his many contributions, from founding the company to developing award-winning products," said Rob Howard, CEO of HiQ Solar. "Andre will remain as a director on the board and will help guide the company through its growth phase."

HiQ Solar Inc.

Dr. Sandeep Agarwal joins HiQ Solar with over 25 years of experience in solar, energy storage, IOT, and semiconductors. He has a proven track record of building and leading high-performance engineering teams in multiple startups which either went public or got acquired. Previously, he has served as a vice president of product development at SunEdison where he developed several innovative products such as junction box integrated DC optimizers, solar water pumps, and microgrid solutions. He has also served in management roles in ActivStor, Infiswift Solutions, Intersil, Xicor, Analog Integration Partners, and Sage.

About HiQ Solar

HiQ Solar designs and develops award-winning power electronics solutions for future power generation technologies. HiQ has a successful track record of bringing leading-edge products to market with a systematic approach to reliability and user-focused design.

Founded in 2009, the company draws on decades of industry experience in related technologies with a veteran team from a combination of test and measurement, automotive and renewable energy backgrounds. HiQ's successful products include the award-winning TrueString solar inverter series and the recently introduced bi-directional TrueString XL models for solar and energy storage applications.

HiQ's successful growth and industry recognition are a result of its innovative business model. By exclusively focusing on strategic partnerships, the company can concentrate on what it does best: developing innovative power engineering solutions using automotive manufacturing, quality and testing standards that are uniquely applicable to the extreme electrical and physical environments the products experience.

HiQ Solar is privately held and based in Silicon Valley, a world center for innovation. To learn more about our technology solutions and our OEM partnering strategy, please visit our website at www.hiqsolar.com or contact us at info@hiqsolar.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE HiQ Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hiqsolar.com

