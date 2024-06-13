Hiram Clarke Fort Bend Celebrates National Recognition for Gateways Improvement Project

HOUSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hiram Clarke/Fort Bend Redevelopment Authority (HCFB), also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ 25), proudly announces that the Gateways Improvement project has received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) as part of the 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. A total of 220 projects were submitted throughout the country, three of which were honored from Houston, including the District Gateways Improvement Project.

Houston District Gateway Project along 90A Corridor

This $1.1 million project, completed in 2021, introduced vibrant, changeable lighting and essential safety enhancements to key intersections along US 90A/South Main. The project has significantly transformed the area, drawing acclaim for its innovative design and community impact.

"We are honored to see the Gateways Improvement project receive national recognition from the ACEC," said LeRon Wilson, HCFB Executive Director. "This award is a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovative design in transforming our public spaces. At HCFB, we are committed to fostering projects that enhance safety and functionality for motorists and pedestrians and bring beauty and pride to our neighborhoods."

The project, funded by HCFB and a tri-party agreement partner with TIRZ 9 and the 5 Corners Improvement District, has improved lighting, pavement markings, way-finding graphics, landscaping, traffic flow, and pedestrian safety at critical intersections, including Fondren Road, Hillcroft Avenue, Chimney Rock Road, South Post Oak Road, and Hiram Clarke Road. Construction and conception was managed by Huitt-Zollars Inc., in collaboration with UpArt Studios who contributed to the public art added to the Gateway.

Beyond its practical benefits, the Gateways Improvement project reflects the area's commitment to public art as a catalyst for civic pride and economic development. This tradition, initiated by the late Houston City Council Member Larry Green and continued by Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, celebrates the integration of art into public spaces.

"The Gateways project showcases our community's commitment to enhancing quality of life through public art. It boosts our neighborhoods' visual appeal and fosters pride and identity in District K. By integrating art into public spaces, we're celebrating our rich cultural heritage and encouraging economic development," said Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum.

Hiram Clarke Fort Bend and their partners were recognized during the 2024 black-tie American Council of Engineering Companies Gala dinner and Awards program last month in Washington, D.C.

About Hiram Clarke Fort Bend Authority/TIRZ 25

The Hiram Clarke Fort Bend Redevelopment Authority TIRZ 25 (HCFB) was established in 2013 with a primary focus on enhancing the community through economic development. HCFB invests in the planning, engineering and construction of new streets, water distribution facilities, wastewater collection facilities, storm drainage improvements, roadway and street reconstruction projects, cultural and public facility improvements, parks and other related economic development improvements.

