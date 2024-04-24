Hire Health Poised to Solve the Healthcare Sector's Biggest Pain Points

The new healthcare talent acquisition firm empowers organizations to maximize recruitment processes and patient care.

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Health, a healthcare-focused human capital solutions firm, announced its official launch today. With a passion for improving patient care and commitment to optimal business outcomes, Hire Health is uniquely positioned to assist healthcare and life science organizations nationwide overcome the industry's most significant challenges, including staffing shortages and employee burnout.

Hire Health is a subsidiary of Hire Velocity, an award-winning Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and professional search services firm. The new dedicated healthcare talent acquisition firm is committed to empowering passionate connections, matching talented professionals to fulfilling career opportunities, helping organizations fill open roles with qualified candidates, and delivering optimal outcomes for everyone involved.

Hire Health's vision is to help create a world where every healthcare organization is staffed with devoted, highly skilled individuals who provide exceptional patient care. The RPO firm offers comprehensive, customizable human capital solutions that empower healthcare organizations to unlock their full potential, including:

RPO: Tailored recruiting strategies to attract and obtain best-in-class employees.

Executive search: Expert guidance on identifying, attracting, obtaining, and retaining qualified executives who align with an organization's culture and values.

Talent consulting: Marketing strategies that bolster employer branding and candidate engagement.

Michelle Culp, a seasoned healthcare executive with over 30 years of recruitment experience, will lead the company as President of Hire Health. She brings over 15 years of healthcare-focused expertise, including clinical, revenue cycle, and technology staffing. Prior to her new role, Michelle served as Sector Leader for Healthcare Tech & Services practices at Korn Ferry, overseeing a team focused on healthcare tech and providers' IT needs.

Jameson Foskey will transition from his current role as Practice Director at Hire Velocity to the same role at Hire Health. Jameson possesses over a decade of health and healthcare IT recruiting expertise and has worked with leading healthcare and recruitment organizations, including LocumTenens.com, CareerBuilder, and Optomi.

"I am thrilled to join a firm that makes results-driven recruitment processes accessible to organizations of all sizes. This new role represents a significant milestone in my professional journey, and I look forward to helping healthcare organizations transcend today's toughest challenges," said Michelle Culp.

About Hire Health

Hire Health, a subsidiary of Hire Velocity, is a healthcare-focused human capital solutions firm that provides strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), executive search, and talent consulting services to healthcare and life sciences organizations nationwide. The company empowers organizations and individuals, one connection at a time, by optimizing recruitment processes, efficiently identifying and securing qualified talent, matching candidates to fulfilling employment opportunities, and tailoring its solutions to each client's and candidate's unique goals and pain points.

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile,' they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.

