Hire Heroes USA is Partnering with The Lukens Company to Launch Milestone Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), a leading full-service marketing agency, has been selected to launch a milestone campaign for Hire Heroes USA, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to providing job search assistance to U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses as they transition from military to civilian life.

Hire Heroes USA has been at the forefront of veteran employment services, providing military clients the opportunity to achieve success through personalized career coaching, job sourcing, and comprehensive workshops since its inception.

In celebration of Hire Heroes USA securing meaningful employment for their one hundred thousandth client, TLC will work hand-in-hand with the organization to roll out their Partners in Progress 100k Campaign to raise $100,000 for expanded services for the 200,000+ people leaving the service this year. This milestone campaign will focus on telling veterans' stories and showcasing all their employment successes since Hire Heroes USA helped their first veteran back in 2007.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hire Heroes USA and support their vital mission of assisting our nation's heroes as they transition to civilian careers," said Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner at TLC. "Our team is dedicated to driving impactful results and helping Hire Heroes USA reach more veterans and their families across the country with this celebratory campaign."

ABOUT HIRE HEROES USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit that helps U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses to find new careers as they transition from military to civilian life. Through personalized career coaching and job search assistance, Hire Heroes USA has helped more than 100,000 veterans and spouses find meaningful employment. To learn more and donate to Hire Heroes USA, visit hireheroesusa.org.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

