Hire Velocity Reinforces Healthcare Focus with Launch of New Subsidiary

The new healthcare talent acquisition solutions firm empowers organizations to optimize recruitment processes and patient care.

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and professional search solutions, announced the launch of Hire Health, a healthcare-focused human capital solutions firm. The launch of Hire Health reinforces Hire Velocity's commitment to providing innovative recruiting solutions to healthcare organizations' unique human capital challenges. Hire Health will provide strategic RPO, executive search, and talent consulting solutions to healthcare and life sciences organizations nationwide.

Hire Health logo

Hire Velocity tapped healthcare recruiting veteran and industry leader, Michelle Culp, to lead this latest innovation. Michelle brings more than 30 years of experience partnering with healthcare organizations to deliver human capital solutions that not only drive business outcomes but also improve patient care.

"At Hire Health, our heartfelt mission is to enhance healthcare by pairing the right professionals with the right employers, ensuring success for everyone involved. Our vision is a world where every healthcare organization is staffed with devoted and skilled individuals providing exceptional patient care," said Michelle Culp, President of Hire Health. "We're empowering healthcare, one connection at a time."

Partnering with Hire Health enables organizations to maximize recruiting processes, efficiently identify and secure top talent, and enhance patient care. Hire Health's data-driven talent acquisition solutions are tailored to each client's unique pain points and goals:

Scalable RPO strategies designed to streamline recruiting, hiring, and onboarding

Executive search services to attract, obtain, and retain highly-qualified executives

Talent consulting solutions, including location analysis, recruitment marketing, and employer branding

As part of the launch of Hire Health, Hire Velocity's Practice Director of Healthcare, Jameson Foskey, will join Michelle Culp in delivering innovative talent acquisition solutions to healthcare and life sciences organizations nationwide. Like Michelle, Jameson brings more than 10 years of healthcare and healthcare IT recruiting expertise with Hire Velocity, and LocumTenens.com, CareerBuilder, and Optomi to Hire Health.

"Hire Health will empower healthcare organizations to overcome the industry's biggest challenges. This venture demonstrates our commitment to helping both healthcare organizations and candidates succeed. Now more than ever, healthcare organizations need effective, results-driven recruitment strategies to reduce employee burnout and improve patient care," said Marques Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hire Velocity. "We're very excited to partner with healthcare industry leader, Michelle Culp, to provide solutions to these problems with the launch of Hire Health."

"Hire Health demonstrates Hire Velocity's commitment to supporting healthcare organizations' most difficult human capital challenges. The launch of Hire Health perfectly aligns with our vision of creating long-term value for our clients, and we're excited about this newest innovation," said John West, Chairman of Hire Velocity. "Michelle's extensive experience in the healthcare recruiting industry coupled with her passion for innovation and dedication to excellence made her the perfect choice to lead Hire Health."

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes.

About Hire Health

Hire Health, a subsidiary of Hire Velocity, is a healthcare-focused human capital solutions firm that provides strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), executive search, and talent consulting services to healthcare and life sciences organizations nationwide. The company empowers organizations and individuals by optimizing recruitment processes, efficiently identifying and securing qualified talent, matching candidates to fulfilling employment opportunities, and tailoring its solutions to each client's and candidate's unique goals and pain points.

