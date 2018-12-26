HireAPro.Org Announces Availability of SnapBid.Org Browser App

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the release of their new browser app, HireAPro.Org announced immediate availability of the SnapBid.Org Browser App, enabling home & business owners to use their smartphones to get immediate pricing for their needed tasks or remodeling projects so they can decide if they want to Hire A Pro or DIY.

"This product requires no download and there's no app to setup, just go to the snapbid.org site and click start; and within 2 min or less you're done!" said Aaron Jones, CEO, at HireAPro.Org.

SnapBid.Org | Get Prices From Pro's For Your Projects & Tasks Fast!

Positive Customer Impact

"Home and business owners everywhere need knowledgeable contractors & handymen that can help them in their everyday lives, but first and foremost they need to know they're getting a good deal for the work they need done," said Aaron Jones, CEO.

HireAPro.Org, the national construction company who has thousands of subscribers that provide home & business owners nationwide with everything from construction services to handyman projects, recently committed to deploying the SnapBid.Org Browser App. SnapBid.Org Browser App will enable all Hire A Pro subscribing contractors and handymen to effectively see the project details in advance of actually visiting the owner's home or business which will speed up the response time for owners needing immediate help.

SnapBid.Org Browser App Availability

SnapBid.Org Browser App is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of HireAPro.Org's commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. SnapBid.Org Browser App is available for immediate use at SnapBid.Org.

Founded in 2016, HireAPro.Org is an up and coming national leader in crowdsourcing for contractors and handymen much like Home Advisor or Task Rabbit. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help home and business owners hire a pro for themselves using qualified handymen and contractors.

