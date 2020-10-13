HireBIPOC Membership Surpasses 2,300 in First Week

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HireBIPOC.com, a new industry-wide initiative to create meaningful change around hiring practices and ensure a more inclusive workforce, has surpassed 2,300 members in its first week of operation. The online roster, which launched October 5, is an unprecedented collaboration between 20+ Canadian media organizations, including Canadian broadcasters Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, and Rogers Sports & Media, signals a landmark commitment to change and action.

"We are inspired and heartened by the feedback and response we have received from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour creative community, the industry, and the public. The numbers are a testament to how much change is needed. The industry is ready to engage in a process of shifting status quo and we are honoured to be a part of that change with the support our partners," said Nathalie Younglai, Founder, BIPOC TV & FILM.

HireBIPOC is supported by the following Foundational, Industry, and Community Partners with additional partners to be announced in the coming days.

Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

Banff World Media Festival

Bell Media

Canadian Film Centre (CFC)

Canada Media Fund (CMF)

Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

CBC/Radio-Canada

CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals

City of Toronto

Content Canada

Corus Entertainment

Focus Media Arts Centre

Hot Docs

ImagineNative

Indigenous Filmmakers Association

Inside Out

National Screen Institute (NSI)

Ontario Creates

Playback

Pride Toronto

Reel Asian International Film Festival

Racial Equity Media Collective (REMC)

Remix Project

Rogers Sports & Media

Touchwood PR

HireBIPOC is an initiative created by BIPOC TV & FILM and Bell Media in consultation with BIPOC members and support of community groups. The site has been designed and developed by the Bell Media Digital Team under the direction of Judy Lung on behalf of BIPOC TV & FILM.

HireBIPOC will facilitate and increase BIPOC hiring in the country's screen-based industries (television, film, digital), whether Canadian or shot-in-Canada, in roles at all levels, across all areas of the industry, including production (above and below the line), behind the scenes, executives, communications & marketing, and on-air.

HireBIPOC is operated by BIPOC TV & FILM, a volunteer-run advocacy group founded nearly a decade ago with deep roots in the BIPOC community as well as a track record for practical training and educational work, and building solidarity across industry organizations.

#HireBIPOC #RepresentationMatters

About BIPOC TV & FILM

BIPOC TV & FILM is a grassroots organization and collective of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in Canada's TV and film industry. From writers, directors, producers and actors to editors, crew members and executives, our members are a mix of emerging, mid-level and established industry professionals. BIPOC TV & FILM is dedicated to increasing the representation of BIPOC both in front and behind the camera.

BIPOC TV & FILM was founded in 2012 as Indigenous & Creatives of Colour in TV & Film by Writer/Director Nathalie Younglai, who saw a need to form a community for others like her, who were also feeling isolated by the overall lack of representation of BIPOC in the industry. This collective is the only intersectional organization in Canada dedicated to providing safe spaces for all Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in the industry.

BIPOC TV & FILM hosts a series of panels, Q&A sessions, workshops, networking events and provides opportunities to secure employment in the television and film industry, specifically targeted to BIPOC. We also hold occasional events throughout the year that are open to allies, as we believe the support of allies is integral to creating a welcoming industry for BIPOC. Learn more at www.bipoctvandfilm.com.

SOURCE HireBIPOC