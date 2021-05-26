HIREBLACK will match 500 Black women to executive leaders in celebration of Juneteenth

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today #HIREBLACK announced their intention to host more than 500 career coaching video sessions for Black women on Thursday, June 17th in celebration of Juneteenth and the organization's first anniversary.

Participants will be matched with executive leaders, hiring managers, and recruiters at top companies for resume reviews or career advice. This historical event will provide 15,000 coaching minutes to Black women in one day.

#HIREBLACK is a black-woman led recruiting events/ marketing organization with a goal of getting 10,000 Black women hired, trained and promoted. In less than a year since its inception, the organization has helped their members increase their compensation by a total of $795,000. Their members have also credited them for assistance in receiving offers at Fortune 500 companies ranging from Amazon, Apple, Disney, Deloitte, Microsoft, and more.

The #HIREBLACK Juneteenth MentorMatch is intended for Black women. "Black women face systematic and intersectional obstacles in the workplace," says Niani Tolbert, #HIRBLACK's Founder and CEO, "with the job market being more competitive than ever, #HIREBLACK wants to provide support to those who often get overlooked."

Niani is motivated to help Black women after being raised by a single mother who struggled to secure employment for years despite decades of experience in corporate customer service.

At the #HIREBLACK Juneteenth event participants will lead tailored discussions with their career coaches, seeking advice, guidance, and expertise on but not limited to:

Leadership

Pivoting

Resume review

Networking

LinkedIn Profile Review

Negotiation

Business Strategy

The #HIREBLACK Junteenth event is a celebration and encore of the success of their efforts in 2020. Troubled by the murder of George Floyd, the ensuing social unrest, and racial inequality that placed in the forefront last summer at a time when many had their economic futures up in the air due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, #HIREBLACK founder and then-furloughed Tech Recruiter, Niani Tolbert, published a post on LinkedIn asking for her network to volunteer to help Black women get feedback on their resumes as a means to help and uplift the community. She was aiming to help just 19 Black women on Juneteenth.

This year, #HIREBLACK returns for a larger mentor matching experience. Thirty minute-long matchings are mentee-led (mentees can choose who they'd like to meet with), self-scheduled within their virtual platform.

#HIREBLACK has tapped incredible community partners to build a list of career coaches, such as Chief, private network designed specifically for women leaders — rising VP level through CEO — to strengthen their experience in the C-suite, cross-pollinate power across industries, and effect change from the top-down.

Chief's community of executive-level women will be #HIREBLACK's main source of career coaches for the #HIREBLACK Juneteenth MentorMatch. In addition to Chief, #HIREBLACK will also have volunteers from Amazon, Spotify, and other supporting organizations and individuals.

#HIREBLACK is a black-woman led recruiting events/ marketing organization with a goal of getting 10,000 Black women hired, trained and promoted. To learn more about #HIREBLACK please visit www.hireblacknow.com and follow the organization on Instagram at @hireblacknow and on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/hireblack .

