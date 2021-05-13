HireClix Supports 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced HireClix, a digital recruitment marketing agency that helps clients apply digital marketing and strategic advisory services to optimize their recruiting process, has returned as a Gold sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

HireClix

"We're excited to have HireClix return as a Gold sponsor this year. Their commitment to helping companies solve their talent acquisition problems, without sacrificing the candidate experience, is unparalleled," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "HireClix's support helps us get our benchmark research in front of more employers and we're excited they're sponsoring the CandEs again this year!"

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"The Talent Board continues to provide insight and thought leadership to help employers better connect with job seekers," said Neil Costa, Founder & CEO at HireClix. "In 2021 and beyond, organizations will need to adjust their recruitment advertising strategies and continue to optimize their candidate experience so we are excited to support the Talent Board and its members to make it happen."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About HireClix

HireClix is a recruitment marketing agency that provides full agency of record and strategic talent acquisition consulting services to help clients achieve their recruiting and employer branding goals. HireClix offers recruitment advertising agency services including programmatic media buying, contract negotiations, campaign management and creative services. Additionally, HireClix built its strategic consulting practice to support talent acquisition executives as they navigate overall strategy, recruitment technology, process optimization, program development and many other challenges in today's recruitment marketplace. HireClix was founded in 2010 with a focus on helping clients get the best overall return on investment for their recruiting dollars and continues to be the fastest growing recruitment advertising agency in the industry, advertising in 40+ countries around the globe for a diverse group of enterprise clients. Learn more at www.hireclix.com.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

https://www.thetalentboard.org

