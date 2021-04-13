Hired solidifies position as world's largest AI-driven hiring marketplace amid record hiring activity

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hired , the world's largest AI-driven talent marketplace that helps companies connect with high-demand talent and build diverse teams, today announced its new unified solution and rebrand following its acquisition by Vettery and The Adecco Group in November 2020. Hired has absorbed Vettery to operate as a single platform that matches a highly-curated pool of motivated candidates with fast-growing, innovative companies.

The new, combined solution expands Hired's pool of candidates beyond tech to sales roles as well. As the economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and highly-qualified candidates are re-entering the job market, Hired has seen significant year-over-year growth in hiring activity on its marketplace, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Besides continuing to offer remote roles globally, Hired is now available to candidates in four new markets – Atlanta, Dublin, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia – bringing the platform's number of concentrated regions to 18 of the leading tech hubs in the world across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Ireland.

Hired aims to demystify the opaque hiring industry by giving both candidates and employers accurate information, equal access to opportunity, and unparalleled transparency. As G2's leading Diversity Recruiting Software , Hired's unique offering includes customized assessments and salary bias alerts to help remove unconscious bias in the hiring process.

"I'm incredibly proud of the Hired and Vettery teams – in only four months, we came together to help launch our unified solution and brand while supporting high growth on our platform, accelerating past pre-pandemic levels of hiring," said Josh Brenner, CEO of Hired. "The renewed focus on remote flexibility and unbiased talent sourcing has only deepened the need for technologies like Hired to bring a more transparent, equitable, and efficient hiring experience to the forefront. Through greater access to talent, a broader geographic reach, and deepening of our matching technology, we look forward to continuing to expand our impact to empower connections between ambitious people and teams."

Hired partners with over 17,000 employers including industry leaders like Instacart, Wayfair, Zendesk, Postmates, Twitch, Capital One, and Peloton. Its AI-driven talent marketplace is already home to over three million candidates, with new vetted and active candidates added each week. The extensive evaluation process, sourcing techniques, and data-driven approach means that Hired achieves industry-leading acceptance and close rates for high-demand talent at a 90% response rate and 60% interview acceptance rate.

Hired's high-touch placement process pairs every new candidate on the platform with a Hired talent success manager who can serve as a guide throughout the hiring process. By combining personal help with a data-driven hiring marketplace that drills into the specific needs of both employers and candidates, Hired improves the quality of matches, reduces time-to-hire, minimizes unconscious bias, and ultimately makes it as easy as possible for companies to build high-performing, diverse teams. For more information about Hired, visit hired.com .

About Hired

Hired is the largest AI-driven marketplace that matches tech and sales talent with the world's most innovative companies. Backed by the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, The Adecco Group, Hired combines intelligent job matching with unbiased career counseling to help people find a job they love and reach their full potential. By providing accurate, real-time information, access to equal opportunity, efficiency, and transparency, the Hired platform serves as the backbone for hiring managers, recruiters, and C-level executives to surface the best talent and build amazing, diverse teams. Hired is committed to building equity in the hiring process through a more representative talent pool, using bias reduction features, customized assessments, and salary bias alerts to help remove unconscious bias when hiring. For more information, visit hired.com .

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

Media Contact

Gravitate PR for Hired

[email protected]

SOURCE Hired

Related Links

https://hired.com/

