HiredScore Selected for the Exclusive Workday AI Marketplace to Bring Safe, Compliant & Ethical AI to Customers

News provided by

HiredScore

27 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

The acceleration of your AI-enabled HR transformation journey starts now.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Workday announced a first of its kind AI marketplace featuring a curated group of trusted AI applications from select Workday partners – including HiredScore.

HiredScore brings over a decade of building and deploying ethical and trustworthy AI to the largest, most complex organizations in the world, and the addition to the Workday AI Marketplace facilitates the ability for Workday customers to more readily realize impact and value from HiredScore.

The Workday AI Marketplace is a curated online marketplace of proven, trustworthy, responsible AI and ML apps within the Workday ecosystem. It brings together the best of Workday AI and solutions from third-party partners, like HiredScore, together in one place. It is now easier than ever for companies to find trustworthy AI solutions that have been thoroughly vetted to meet Workday's AI standards and values, while also complementing the Workday platform to deliver greater value to the customer.

"HiredScore being part of Workday's AI Marketplace validates our relentless commitment to providing best-in-class ethical and trustworthy AI. Our AI can now more efficiently and effectively deliver iconic outcomes and unprecedented value for our customers and their employees. We are excited to help lead this new era of AI-enabled HR transformation." - Athena Karp, Founder & CEO - HiredScore 

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Workday AI Marketplace as a centralized place where Workday customers can find cutting edge AI and ML apps that they know they can trust," said Sayan Chakraborty, co-President, Workday. "Our early adopter partners are building some of the most innovative solutions on the market today – and they're doing it in a way that is aligned with Workday's Responsible AI principles. Together with these partners, and many more partners to come, we're making it easy for our joint customers to future-proof their businesses."

More information on HiredScore's AI solutions for Workday can be found on the Workday AI marketplace. Schedule your demo now

About HiredScore

HiredScore is the leading provider of Talent Orchestration technology. HiredScore's artificial intelligence, automation, and deep integrations empower the largest and most innovative companies in the world to safely and transparently drive critical business outcomes in recruitment productivity, diversity hiring, internal mobility, and total talent management. HiredScore's proprietary technology provides compliant-by-design AI that seamlessly connects to data and systems to power the shift to proactive and fair HR decisions. HiredScore is live in 150 countries and available in 70 languages. Learn more at HiredScore.com.

SOURCE HiredScore

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.