hireEZ Introduces ResumeSense to Detect AI Resume Manipulation and Protect Ethical Hiring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-generated resumes and exaggerated profiles flood applicant pipelines, hireEZ today announced ResumeSense, an AI safety and integrity feature that helps recruiting teams detect resume manipulation, identify anomalies, and protect genuine candidates through transparent automation powered by agentic AI.

ResumeSense is designed to combat the rising trend of candidates using hidden text, prompt injections, and manipulative resume tactics to trick AI screeners. Sitting on top of Applicant Match, hireEZ's AI recruiting and CRM platform, ResumeSense acts as an integrity layer that flags risky resumes, exposes evidence, and recommends follow-up questions—without removing control from the recruiter.

"Recruiting automation should never compromise fairness or trust," said Steven Jiang, CEO and Co-founder of hireEZ. "ResumeSense restores balance by helping talent acquisition teams quickly identify deceptive or AI-manipulated profiles, protect their brand integrity, and focus on real, verifiable talent."

In a recent New York Times article highlighting how job seekers use hidden prompts to manipulate AI resume screeners, the growing problem of digital hiring circumvention became clear. ResumeSense answers that challenge by scanning for invisible text, injected AI prompts, and suspicious match patterns that suggest generated or misleading resumes. It then surfaces human-readable insights so recruiters can validate claims with confidence.

Internal testing from hireEZ found that 3 to 5 percent of resumes contained hidden or deceptive content. ResumeSense brings those risks to light while maintaining recruiter control and candidate fairness. It enhances transparency, reduces wasted interview cycles, and accelerates decision-making for TA leaders seeking safer, smarter automation.

"AI should empower recruiters, not deceive them," said Shannon Pritchett, Vice President of Marketing at hireEZ. "ResumeSense gives every hiring team the visibility, evidence, and context they need to trust their candidate pipeline again."

ResumeSense is available now as part of hireEZ's Applicant Match suite.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.hireEZ.com.

