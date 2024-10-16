hireEZ Recognized in Nucleus Research's 2024 Standalone Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix Report

Advanced sourcing, CRM, analytics, and automation capabilities position the company as an Accelerator provider in talent acquisition technology



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ , the cutting-edge talent acquisition platform known for its powerful sourcing, CRM, analytics, and automation features, has been recognized as a leading provider in Nucleus Research's 2024 Standalone Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix. The report underscores key industry trends—enhancing candidate experience, improving talent pooling, and driving real-time analytics—all areas where hireEZ is setting new standards.

"This recognition highlights our dedication to empowering talent acquisition teams with a platform that goes beyond sourcing—enabling them to build strong candidate relationships, make smarter decisions with data, and streamline their hiring processes in a rapidly evolving market," said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder of hireEZ.

Driving the Future of Talent Acquisition

hireEZ has cemented its place as a go-to platform for forward-thinking hiring teams, offering features that address the evolving landscape of talent acquisition:

Candidate Experience at the Forefront: The Nucleus report highlights the importance of improving the candidate experience, a priority for hireEZ's unique candidate relationship management (CRM) capabilities. Features like email tracking, automated outreach, and AI-powered candidate rediscovery allow hiring teams to engage candidates in real-time, personalizing communication from initial contact through the hiring journey.

Robust Talent Pooling and Nurturing: Preparing for market unpredictability is crucial, and hireEZ equips recruiters to efficiently organize, refresh, and maintain an always-current candidate database, ensuring active and passive candidates remain engaged for future opportunities. The platform's ability to enrich ATS data with up-to-date information and automatically generate outreach campaigns helps teams nurture lasting candidate relationships.

Real-Time Analytics and Data-Driven Insights: hireEZ's real-time analytics provide deep insights into the talent market, competition, and candidate engagement, helping teams centralize data across sources, create data-driven strategies and leverage full-funnel reporting to measure and optimize hiring performance.

As an Accelerator provider, hireEZ is driving the future of talent acquisition by offering a platform that informs data-driven hiring strategies and simplifies the recruiting process to help organizations stay competitive and meet the needs of hiring leaders and candidates alike.

About hireEZ

hireEZ is transforming talent acquisition by empowering organizations to hire the best talent quickly and intelligently. The platform integrates AI-powered sourcing, CRM, analytics, and automation to enhance recruiting strategies. Dedicated to making talent acquisition easy, hireEZ helps recruiters build stronger candidate relationships and achieve better outcomes. Trusted by professionals worldwide, hireEZ delivers real results for those who connect people with jobs and change lives.

To learn more about hireEZ and its award-winning platform, visit www.hireEZ.com.

