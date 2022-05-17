hireEZ Supports the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program as a Gold Sponsor

Candidate Experience Awards Recognizes Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that hireEZ , an AI powered outbound recruitment platform that offers intelligent sourcing, engagement, analysis, and integration on dozens of HRTech platforms, has become a Gold sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're excited to have hireEZ join us as a Gold sponsor this year. Their mission to simplify outbound recruiting helps recruiters and hiring managers prioritize candidate experience while being more competitive with their sourcing and candidate engagement activities," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "hireEZ's support helps us get our benchmark research in front of more employers and we're excited they're sponsoring the CandEs this year!"

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"We take our partnership with The Talent Board very seriously," said hireEZ Head of Marketing, Shannon Pritchett. "We've never seen a candidate-driven market like the one we are in today. It is important for us to align with organizations that represent our values and our mission. There are many moving parts to hiring people, and the Talent Board is a special organization that puts candidates first and offers resources for organizations to provide a better experience for them."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About HireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 800M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit https://hireez.com/ .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

