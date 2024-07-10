HireInfluence Prioritizes TikTok to Enhance Campaign Effectiveness

HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HireInfluence, an award-winning influencer marketing agency, today announced its prioritization of TikTok and its products, to enhance campaign effectiveness and provide exclusive features for brands seeking to maximize their reach and engagement on the platform.

Through this new concentration, HireInfluence gains access to a range of exclusive features including customized data pulls, premium ad placements, alpha/beta feature opportunities, and comprehensive measurement reports, providing valuable insights to identify trends, optimize strategies, and maximize results.

"Working with TikTok represents a significant milestone for HireInfluence and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Chris Jacks, Director of Growth Strategy at HireInfluence. "We are dedicated to leveraging these exclusive features to enhance our client offerings and drive impactful results."

One notable benefit is the advanced ad campaign features, proven to significantly enhance audience engagement and brand recall. 73% of TikTok users are likely to visit a store or website while using TikTok (Source: TikTok Marketing Science Global Entertainment Study conducted by Material, December 2021) and TikTok users are 31% more likely to convince others to buy a product they saw on TikTok (Source: TikTok Marketing Science US Path to Purchase Part 2 Research conducted by Material, April 2022)

By working closely with a TikTok agency representative, HireInfluence is able to reach new audiences across the TikTok platform and provide impactful results for their clients.

