HireIQ and Genesys Partner to Launch AI-driven Call Center Recruitment Solution

According to Paul Noone, CEO of HireIQ, "partnering with Genesys enables call centers to truly optimize their workforce by adding selection to the industry's historical focus on job execution."

Genesys is the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions that power 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. The AppFoundry gives all Genesys customers one interface to explore its ecosystem of pre-built integrations for the entire Genesys portfolio, including PureEngage, PureConnect and PureCloud.

"It's exciting to see AppFoundry partners like HireIQ leveraging the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to help consumers connect with businesses when and how they need to, and on their terms," said Jim Kraeutler, vice president, ISV and Technology Alliances at Genesys. "Making it easy for organizations to harness technologies like the HireIQ solution is a critical component to helping them deliver a higher standard of customer experience."

HireIQ revolutionizes talent acquisition in the contact center by leveraging machine learning to automate the interview process, providing predictive capabilities that identify candidates who will exceed performance objectives (KPIs) and reduce attrition.

Organizations can now leverage the HireIQ AI-driven platform to identify the best candidates, whose performance can then be optimized by utilizing Genesys tools. The combined solution ensures that the best people are hired, achieve maximum results, and stay in their jobs longer. HireIQ's outcome-driven approach improves hiring models and ensures effectiveness of the solution.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of HireIQ, visit the Genesys AppFoundry.

About HireIQ Solutions, Inc.

HireIQ revolutionizes talent acquisition for contact centers, front-line customer service positions such as those in banking and healthcare by automating the interview process, automatically assessing for critical communication skills, and using outcomes-based data to facilitate continuous performance validation.

HireIQ's solutions enable companies to improve their hiring decisions, reduce time-to-fill, reduce recruiting costs, and increase talent performance and retention through its on-line virtual interviewing software, novel predictive analytics solutions, and structured feedback between recruiting and its stakeholders.

© 2018 HireIQ Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. All materials provided, regardless of form, are the exclusive property of HireIQ. HireIQ's products may be covered by one or more United States, European or other international patents or applications. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hireiq-and-genesys-partner-to-launch-ai-driven-call-center-recruitment-solution-300665676.html

SOURCE HireIQ Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hireiqinc.com

