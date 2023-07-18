HireLogic Awarded "Overall Remote Team Hiring Innovation of the Year" by RemoteTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote and Hybrid Work Technology Industry

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HireLogic ( www.hirelogic.com ), an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled interview intelligence solution, today announced it is the recipient of the "Overall Remote Team Hiring Innovation Of The Year" award in the 4th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote, hybrid and distributed work around the globe.

HireLogic helps HR departments, hiring managers, staffing firms and RPO companies extract valuable insights from remote interviews. HireLogic has developed advanced AI and machine learning capabilities focused on the hiring and staffing domain, using a combination of proprietary and third-party models and generative AI. By allowing HireLogic to listen in to any virtual job interviews - such as via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or phone calls - HireLogic automatically takes smart notes and provides deep candidate insights such as abstracted summaries, skills, aspirations, leadership qualities, quantitative KPIs, and more.

In addition, HireLogic provides managers with real time performance insights on remote recruiters, including average call duration, ratings, and potential bias warnings. This helps to improve team efficiency and ensure compliance. The solution can also generate relevant interview questions for any position, capture ratings, and compare candidates across interviewers and skills. HireLogic can also integrate to ATS and CRM applications, helping staffing firms and HR organizations automate notes and improve candidate re-discovery with richer data from every conversation.

"The hiring landscape is more competitive than ever before. There are over 30 million interviews taking place monthly, with many of them happening virtually. Our mission is to improve the experience of these interviews, and help organizations gain insights from interview data to make faster, improved hiring decisions," said Anirban Chakrabarti, HireLogic CEO. "We're honored to receive the 'Overall Remote Team Hiring Innovation Of The Year' award from RemoteTech Breakthrough. HireLogic is built on decades of recruiting experience with specialized machine learning models that help increase recruiter productivity and improve hiring outcomes."

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote and hybrid work industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world. HireLogic was recognized along with other select winners in the Sourcing and Recruiting category, including Toptal and Workday.

"HireLogic has established a new standard for interviewing candidates and filled a gap in the hiring process by taking advantage of advanced technology. Their solution is doing nothing less than transforming the interview process by helping to provide better hiring decisions," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "There is so much time and money that organizations spend interviewing candidates only to end up with a lack of objective data being gathered. The end result is a negative impact on actual performance due to quality of hires. Congratulations to HireLogic for their AI driven remote innovation that addresses the needs of the large global talent acquisition market."

