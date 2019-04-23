Hireology and Maritz Announce Partnership, Empowering Dealerships to Hire Top Talent and Boost Employee Retention and Performance

CHICAGO and ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , a leading hiring and talent management platform, announced a partnership with Maritz, a leader in providing automotive marketing services. Together, Maritz and Hireology are committed to helping dealers identify the best candidates for key dealership positions, hire top talent with greater speed and confidence, and manage onboarding by delivering training, communications, incentives, recognition and other performance improvement tools.

Maritz logo

"Through this partnership, we are excited to help dealers overcome the challenges of today's competitive hiring market, attract top talent across roles, follow a proven hiring process and manage employees post-hire," said Adam Robinson, Hireology co-founder and CEO. "Maritz is in the people business and has partnered with automotive manufacturers and dealers for more than 65 years to motivate, educate and engage teams to higher levels of performance. Our partnership brings together two retail automotive industry leaders to help transform the people side of the business."

"It fits really well with our belief that, even with all of the disruption facing the auto industry, managing human capital – getting the most out your employees – will be the difference between success and failure," said Terry Erwin, VP sales, Maritz Automotive. "This allows us to focus on an industry-wide problem, employee retention, and turn that problem into a competitive edge for dealers who struggle to attract, engage and retain their people."

Hireology recently released a new recruitment CRM platform for the automotive industry and powers recruitment marketing and hiring for one in six U.S. dealers. Hireology data found that dealers who tap into a multi-channel recruitment marketing strategy drive 10x more quality applicants than job boards alone.

The partnership was announced at the Future of Automotive Retail summit, presented by Maritz, in Naples, FL.

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 6,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

Become a Hireology Partner

Excited to partner with Hireology and integrate your solution with us? Learn about our partnership program and tell us about your solution: https://hireology.com/resources/partner

About Maritz

St. Louis-based Maritz provides business performance solutions that connect people to results. Through our meetings & events, sales performance, employee engagement, and customer experience & loyalty programs, Maritz ensures brands deliver on their customer promises and drive growth. For more information, visit maritz.com or contact us at 1-877-4MARITZ.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Hireology:

Katie Fairchild

Vice President, Marketing

kfairchild@hireology.com

For Maritz:

Kathy Randall, Director of Communications

kathy.randall@maritz.com

SOURCE Hireology

Related Links

http://www.hireology.com

