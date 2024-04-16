Hireology Becomes One of 10 Businesses to Achieve Platinum Partnership Status With Indeed

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the top-rated applicant tracking system (ATS) for decentralized businesses, announced today they've been named a Platinum ATS Partner with Indeed — the world's #1 job site1. Hireology is one of just 10 companies to achieve this status, which is the highest possible partnership level, and the only one that is dedicated to supporting industries with the largest talent supply and demand gap like senior care, hospitality, and retail automotive.

Rated top 5 in more than 120 G2 reports, Hireology offers recruitment automation technology that streamlines sourcing, vetting, and hiring top talent. And Indeed's job site is used by millions of employers and job seekers alike. By integrating and partnering with one another, the two companies aim to give employers an edge amidst an incredibly competitive hiring market.

"We are honored to join the exclusive group of Platinum Indeed partners," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Our goal with this partnership is to bring the best of both platforms together to make it as easy as possible for employers to not only connect with top talent, but also quickly fill critical revenue-driving roles as talent remains hard to come by in the industries we serve."

This announcement comes at the heels of an exciting 2023 for Hireology and Indeed, where the two businesses launched several integration enhancements designed to make hiring quality talent easier, including:

Job Sync: All new or updated external jobs created in Hireology are sent directly to Indeed via an XML feed

All new or updated external jobs created in Hireology are sent directly to Indeed via an XML feed Indeed Apply Sync: Candidates have the ability to send a full application to Hireology without ever leaving Indeed. Employers who used Indeed Apply received 5x more completed applications 2

Candidates have the ability to send a full application to Hireology without ever leaving Indeed. Employers who used Indeed Apply received 5x more completed applications Disposition Sync: Hireology automatically shares the status of applicants sourced through Indeed in order to help the platform better match job seekers to open roles moving forward

Hireology sourced through Indeed in order to help the platform better match job seekers to open roles moving forward Indeed Sponsored Jobs integration: Users can sponsor jobs on Indeed and track spend directly from the Hireology platform — making it easy to reap the benefits of Indeed Sponsored Jobs. Sponsored Jobs are 4.5x more likely to result in a hire than non-sponsored jobs 3 .

Users can and track spend directly from the Hireology platform — making it easy to reap the benefits of Indeed Sponsored Jobs. Sponsored Jobs are 4.5x more likely to result in a hire than non-sponsored jobs . Equal employment questions: Applicants will be prompted to complete EEOC questions and their responses will be sent to Indeed automatically, ensuring sensitive information is appropriately handled in both systems

"We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish so far with Indeed and we're looking forward to what we can do together now that we've reached the highest possible partnership status," said Robinson. "Indeed is the world's largest job site, and we know that working with them will only help us to continue innovating in the recruiting space."

With this partnership, the two organizations plan to continue enhancing their platform integrations, offer joint research, and provide learning opportunities for employers. To learn more about Hireology's integration with Indeed, visit www.hireology.com/indeed .

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

1 Comscore, Total Visits, June 2023

2 Indeed data (WW), Tracking on non Indeed Apply applications may be limited

3 Indeed data (worldwide), Q4 2020

SOURCE Hireology