Hireology Named #4 on 2018 Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List

Since 2007, Crain's Fast 50 feature has spotlighted local companies that have achieved impressive revenue gains in business, real estate, technology, healthcare, marketing, retail, logistics and more. To be considered for the list, companies must generate a minimum of $15 million in revenue for the previous calendar year, be headquartered in the Chicagoland area and have been in business a minimum of five years.

"I'm honored Hireology is included on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list and recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area," said Adam Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology. "We have our dedicated employees and loyal customer base to thank for our growth and success over the past five years. We value the strong partnership we have with our customers and are privileged to help them attract and hire quality employees while saving them money and increasing business profitability."

Hireology's integrated hiring and talent management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to build their best teams through a proven hiring process and insight into hiring success metrics. In 2017, the Hireology customer base expanded by 1,100 clients and 49,757 hires were made using Hireology (a 43% increase over 2016). Customers also saw a median 4-day increase in hiring velocity, meaning customers filled open roles almost a full week faster year-over-year with Hireology.

For a full list of Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Honorees, visit: http://www.chicagobusiness.com/section/fast-50

About Hireology

Hireology's integrated hiring and talent management platform empowers multi-location, owner-operated, and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips teams with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including automotive, fitness & wellness, education, healthcare, and professional services – more than 4,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hireology-named-4-on-2018-crains-chicago-business-fast-50-list-300672238.html

SOURCE Hireology

Related Links

http://hireology.com

