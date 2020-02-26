Hireology Named the Preferred Provider for Human Capital Technology Services by Associated Equipment Distributors

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, has been named the preferred provider for human capital technology service by Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), the world's largest trade association for construction equipment distributors.

Through the AED Preferred Provider Program , AED has partnered with several companies, including Hireology, to provide unique and advantageous offerings exclusively to association members.

"Between historically low unemployment and Baby Boomers retiring at a rapid pace, hiring has never been more challenging for equipment distributors," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "We're honored to partner with AED to provide its members with the tools they need to build their best teams no matter the economic conditions."

Hireology enables equipment distributors to attract qualified applicants, hire top performers and seamlessly onboard new hires, all from one intuitive platform. More specifically, Hireology offers equipment distributors the following benefits:

Reach top talent: Build a diverse talent pool with a content-rich career site, integrated job boards and targeted ads

Build a diverse talent pool with a content-rich career site, integrated job boards and targeted ads Run an effective hiring process: Customizable hiring steps and interview guides, along with in-platform verifications like skills tests, references and background checks, speed up hiring

Customizable hiring steps and interview guides, along with in-platform verifications like skills tests, references and background checks, speed up hiring Boost candidate engagement: In-platform tools like candidate text messaging and automatic reminders save time while keeping candidates engaged

In-platform tools like candidate text messaging and automatic reminders save time while keeping candidates engaged Connect and onboard new hires seamlessly: Drive new hire productivity with digital onboarding and integrations with other HR systems

"We're always eager to partner with best-in-class providers to help our members drive productivity and profitability at their organizations," said Brian McGuire, President and CEO, Associated Equipment Distributors. "Hireology's centralized platform will save AED members time and money on hiring while enabling them to build a competitive advantage through their employees."

About AED

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), is a nonprofit trade association founded in 1919, whose membership is primarily comprised of the leading equipment dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. AED has a variety of association members categorized as distributors, manufacturers, service firms, publications and financial institutions. Our 500+ distributor members have over 2,800 branches that account for more than $51 billion in annual sales of construction equipment and related supplies and services in the U.S. and Canada. Our distributors employ over 120,000 individuals.

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, equipment distributors, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

