Hireology Revolutionizes Hiring for Multi-Location Businesses with New Action Center Dashboard

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , a top-rated applicant tracking system (ATS), today announced the launch of a new feature designed to give real-time insights on the hiring process for recruiters and human resources (HR) professionals at multi-location businesses.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by organizations with multiple locations and multiple hiring managers looking to fill critical roles," said Adam Robinson, CEO at Hireology. "Our goal is to empower HR teams with the tools they need to hire top talent faster and more efficiently, with visibility across locations and tools to monitor location performance. We want to make their jobs easier. With the new Action Center, we're delivering on that promise."

The Action Center provides a centralized view of hiring across all locations, enabling users to monitor key jobs, identify jobs with a delayed time to review and take actions towards hiring across all their locations. Hireology customers saw an average 25% decrease in time-to-review after leveraging the Action Center.

Action Center solves the the core challenges faced by recruiters and HR managers at multi-location businesses with:

Enhanced visibility: Gain a comprehensive overview of real-time hiring performance across all locations.

Gain a comprehensive overview of real-time hiring performance across all locations. Proactive management: Take action when a hiring manager or location isn't following up with applicants.

Take action when a hiring manager or location isn't following up with applicants. Accelerated time-to-hire: Enables businesses to respond to applicants quickly, meeting their expectations.

"The centralized tool allows us to monitor KPIs across multiple locations that are key to our success," said Scott Williams, VP, Talent at Interim HealthCare, Inc., a Hireology customer who has used the Action Center. "Additionally, the ability to pin high-priority jobs keeps them top of mind, ensuring that our team focuses on the most urgent needs. This feature helps streamline our efforts and keeps critical tasks visible across the team."

Hireology customers can use the Action Center dashboard by turning it on in their account in the Preview Features section. The new feature is available to all new customers. Companies interested in seeing Hireology in action can schedule a free 1:1 demo .

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

