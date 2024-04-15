HireRight Holdings Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 3, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - HRT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in HireRight Holdings Corporation ("HireRight Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: HRT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of HireRight Holdings investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired HireRight securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with HireRight's October 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/hireright-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=75348&wire=4

HRT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (iii) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post- initial public offering business and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in HireRight Holdings during the relevant time frame, you have until June 3, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

