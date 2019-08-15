HireSparks AV Recruiting Announces the Addition of Jeff Ashachik as Vice President of Recruiting to Leadership Team

CEO Michael Sparks believes Jeff's acceptance of this leadership role is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to offer clients the highest level of subject matter expertise and candidate reach in the audio visual industry. "Like a lot of people in the AV industry, I've known Jeff for years and have sought his advice on a huge range of topics," stated Sparks "It's a tremendous advantage for us to have an individual at his level, who actually helped put together Crestron's global training and certification program, instructed classes and signed certifications and is one of the few Platinum Programmers in the world, to be vetting candidates for our clients." he continued.

About Jeff Ashachik, DMC-E, CCMP-Platinum Programmer

Jeff has over 20 years' experience in the technology and Pro AV services industry, starting in military defense with the design, test and troubleshooting of complex weapon systems for the F/A18, F/A14 and AV8-B military aircraft. With military defense budgets being cut, there were many opportunities to be found in the growing Audio-Visual industry. As an engineer from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and a position at Crestron Electronics, the future was very bright. Positions held there over more than 15+ years at Crestron range from being a Technical Application Engineer, Online Help CRM developer, and Instructor, to Director of Training and one of their few Platinum Certified Crestron Programmers. Moving on to a top AV Integrator, Cenero in 2018 as their Director of AV Managed Services to build and grow their Services Business. Jeff is now sharing his vast knowledge of audio visual technology, best practices in service and decades of professional experience with his team at HireSparks and their clients. Connect with Jeff on LinkedIn to learn more about how HireSparks can augment your recruiting efforts in the current super competitive AV talent market.

About HireSparks AV Recruiting

HireSparks AV Recruiting is the only executive search firm dedicated to audio visual manufacturers and integrators. Since 2015 we have built an international team of the most experienced audio visual industry recruiters and a network of over 30,000 industry professionals passively seeking new opportunities. From installers, engineers, programmers, project managers, product managers, sales executives and C-level executives, contact us at (833) 2HIREAV sales@hiresparks.com or visit us online at www.hiresparks.com

