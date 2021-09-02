HIREtech's Brian Cameron, Saqib Dhanani, and Zee Makhani announced as EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year® 2021 Gulf Coast Area Award Winners

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brian Cameron, Saqib Dhanani, and Zee Makhani of HIREtech were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Gulf Coast Area Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Brian, Saqib, and Zee were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

"I am humbled to be recognized as a national finalist for EY 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year. The speed and precision HIREtech moves is often envied in the HR space. It's simple, we have amazing people who are empowered to think and problem solve without boundaries. That mindset is why we are continually recognized with awards such as this," said Brian Cameron, CEO.

"I'm truly honored to receive this award for 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year. We have an amazing team that continuously help push all boundaries and keep us ahead of the curve," said Saqib Dhanani, President.

HIREtech is a technology-focused human capital management solution and tax incentive firm that provides software and services to help companies save time, save money, and reduce risk. HIREtech's exclusive technology platform enables businesses to access the real-time data and intelligence to make important financial and hiring decisions. Services include I-9/E-Verify (simplifi-9), Employment & Wage Verification (WAGEverify), Tax Credits (hireCREDITS), and Unemployment Claims Management (proCLAIMS). Bridging the gap between human resources, tax, and finance, delivering industry leading results.

"To receive this award for EY 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year and be recognized among top successful businessmen is a dream come true. I am blessed to be part of HIREtech where our clients and employees embrace our culture, service and technology we all have worked very hard in creating. I hope our story encourages the future entrepreneurs to work hard, never give up and continue to innovate and solve problems to make this world a better place," said Zee Makhani, CTO.

As Gulf Coast Area award winners, Brian, Saqib, and Zee are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

