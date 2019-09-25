HireVue Adds Globally Renowned Business Psychologist Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic to its Expert Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue , provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, today announced that internationally renowned psychologist and author Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is joining its Expert Advisory Board . In an effort to ensure the highest levels of rigor in their technology development processes, HireVue created the HR tech industry's first advisory council to guide its continued ethical AI development and advise on issues of diversity and inclusion, algorithmic fairness, data security and privacy.

"We're honored to have one of the most well-regarded social scientists of our times join our Expert Advisory Board," commented Loren Larsen, chief technology officer at HireVue. "Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic's years of professional and academic work in the field of business psychology will lend critical insight and guidance to our team as we continue to build talent acquisition solutions that help organizations make hiring more democratic and objective."

Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic is an international authority in psychological profiling, talent management, people analytics and science-based tools that improve an organization's ability to predict performance as well as people's ability to understand themselves. He is currently the chief talent scientist at ManpowerGroup and co-founder of Deeper Signals and META Profiling . Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic is also a professor of business psychology at Columbia University, is the founding director of University College London's industrial-organizational and business psychology program, and serves as the chief psychometric advisor to Harvard's Entrepreneurial Finance Lab . He has authored 10 books and over 150 scientific papers on the psychology of talent, leadership, innovation and AI. His most recent book, " Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders (And How to Fix It) ," was named a Financial Times Business Book of the Month.

"HireVue's dedication to diversity, data protection and ethics in AI is commendable and critical when it comes to the talent function," said Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic. "As the use of AI and predictive analytics in hiring increases, it's the right time to address these critical aspects of its development and deployment. I'm thrilled to provide guidance to HireVue alongside the other leading experts on HireVue's Expert Advisory Board."

Formally launched earlier this year, HireVue's Expert Advisory Board also includes:

Dr. Suresh Venkatasubramanian : Professor in the School of Computing at the University of Utah , founding member of the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Utah

Professor in the School of Computing at the , founding member of the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Sheryl Falk, Esq. : Partner and co-leader of the Global Privacy and Data Security Task Force at Winston & Strawn and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney

Partner and co-leader of the Global Privacy and Data Security Task Force at Winston & Strawn and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dr. Michael Campion : The Herman C. Krannert Chaired Professor of Management at Purdue University , past president of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and the second most cited author in textbooks in both I/O and Human Resource Management.

The Herman C. Krannert Chaired Professor of Management at , past president of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and the second most cited author in textbooks in both I/O and Human Resource Management. Ben Taylor : Chief AI Officer and co-founder at Zeff.ai and an expert in deep learning.

For more information on the HireVue Expert Advisory Board, visit this page .

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent globally with Hiring Intelligence and its HireVue Video Interviewing platform. Using a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence, customers are hiring higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 11 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

HireVue Social Networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/HireVue

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

SOURCE HireVue

Related Links

http://www.hirevue.com

