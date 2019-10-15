HireVue Announces Close of Transaction with The Carlyle Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue , provider of the most comprehensive suite of AI-driven talent assessment and video interviewing solutions, today announced the completion of The Carlyle Group's (NASDAQ: CG) majority investment in HireVue. Existing shareholders, including Granite Ventures, Sequoia and TCV, together with HireVue management, remain minority investors.

"I can't imagine a better partner for HireVue than The Carlyle Group," said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. "Together we'll make swift progress on our broad, growth-focused agenda to deliver new hiring solutions and capabilities for the global enterprise."

"We are delighted to partner with the HireVue team and to support its continued growth as it meets increasing demands for technology-driven interviewing and talent assessment capabilities," said Patrick McCarter, Managing Director and Co-Head of TMT at The Carlyle Group.

The current executive team at HireVue continues to lead the company under the direction of Mr. Parker.

Equity capital for the investment came from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5 billion fund that makes majority and strategic minority investments primarily in the U.S. in targeted industries, including in technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies. TMT is a core area of focus for Carlyle, representing more than $30 billion of invested equity since inception.

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of video, games and AI for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 11 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $223 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

