HireVue Delivers Game-Based Assessments for Measuring Job-related Emotional Intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue , provider of the most comprehensive suite of AI-driven talent assessment and video interviewing solutions, has added new game-based assessments that measure job-related emotional intelligence to its suite of validated game-based assessments. E-Motions, TeamChat, LeaderChat and Pulse together measure empathy, influence and impulsivity. These new assessments provide hiring managers with research-backed insights into social abilities that are directly related to employability, job performance and leadership, improving their ability to hire the best talent for the job.

"Game-based assessments that measure 'emotional IQ' build upon the understanding of cognitive ability, enabling hiring managers to understand more about a candidate's abilities," said Loren Larsen, Chief Technology Officer at HireVue. "Cognitive ability is important, but it's just one piece of the complex puzzle that determines candidate success alongside job-specific skills and competencies. Having multiple layers of objective criteria helps hiring managers make better hiring decisions that ultimately have an impact on team productivity and ultimately on an organization's bottom line."

HireVue's emotional intelligence games are already being successfully used by one of the UK's largest retail employers for graduate and apprentice hiring. To date, over 9,000 candidates have completed TeamChat and E-Motions, as well as two games measuring cognitive ability. With short completion times, a validated assessment of both cognitive and emotional abilities can be achieved in a single, engaging testing session.

GAMES OVERVIEW

E-Motions: Modeled after emotion recognition tasks commonly used in business psychology, E-Motions measures empathy, defined as an individual's ability to read and recognize emotions in others. Participants watch a series of three- to five-second video clips to assess their ability to recognize six basic human emotions: anger, fear, disgust, happiness, surprise and sadness. Faces shown in the videos represent a diverse spectrum, including considerations for ethnicity, gender and age. E-Motions scores provide hiring managers with a more complete understanding of candidates' abilities and perspectives, helping them more rapidly find and hire talented candidates who will be successful working within increasingly diverse teams.

At a time when business leaders are asking teams to navigate ever more complex problems and challenges, hiring professionals report that empathy is being seen as relevant to job roles in more fields than traditionally considered, such as social work, nursing and education.

TeamChat and LeaderChat: Created based on theoretical models of emotion management, TeamChat and LeaderChat measure influence and collaboration, or a candidate's ability to respond to emotions in others by way of situational judgment tests. Using conversations with a fictitious colleague, candidates are presented with a series of critical incidents and sample responses. Responses were designed to reflect emotional management strategies with varying levels of effectiveness.

TeamChat is suitable for graduate and junior job roles, presenting chat scenarios commonly encountered in roles at this level. LeaderChat measures Emotion Management ability in complex situations that senior managers and leaders are likely to encounter.

Pulse: An adaption of a classic go/no go task, Pulse measures impulse control that is relevant to work situations, or the ability to reflect on actions and inhibit urges during a task. Candidates are presented with a series of objects displayed one by one and in quick succession. They are instructed to click on the object only if it is a red dot. Over the course of a two-minute game, candidates receive feedback on whether the answer given was correct.

In order to ensure they're hiring highly focused and safety-oriented team members, hiring managers need to understand whether an individual can rapidly learn from mistakes, or whether there is a propensity to be overly impulsive, which can lead to unsafe work behaviors.

