HireVue Surpasses Ten Million Video Interviews Completed Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, today announced it has delivered more than ten million video interviews to date for our customers. This important milestone in HireVue's growth comes just 18 months after the company recorded its five millionth interview as an increasing number of companies worldwide seek to hire a diverse pool of the best candidates and to do so objectively and efficiently.

Today, HireVue's more than 700 customers -- including Hilton, AdventHealth, Unilever, Under Armour, Delta and JP Morgan Chase -- interview approximately 1 million job candidates every 90 days in over 180 countries and in 32 languages. Nearly 40 percent of all HireVue interviews were conducted on mobile devices and nearly 80 percent were completed by candidates outside of regular business hours.

"It is increasingly clear that companies worldwide are committed to rapidly accelerating their access to talent and delivering an easy and engaging experience for candidates, through on-demand interviewing, assessments and scheduling solutions. HireVue's on-demand solutions enable companies to dramatically expand their access to the diverse pools of talent they need while providing job candidates a consistent and fair interviewing experience available when and where it's most convenient for them," said Kevin Parker, CEO and Chairman at HireVue. "So while ten million interviews is a significant milestone, for us it also signals that we're in the early phases of a global tipping point in the race to find great talent and eliminate the many historical barriers keeping qualified candidates from finding great jobs."

"Great talent exists everywhere, but there are often significant barriers standing between potential candidates and employers," continued Parker. "On-demand video interviewing delivers a more dynamic view of the candidate and enables companies to significantly expand the number of candidates considered. This gives more skilled candidates a chance at being discovered and interviewed, as well."

This milestone follows on the heels of other key milestones at HireVue, including:

Acquisition and integration of MindX in 2018 . HireVue now offers the most robust video interviewing and AI-driven talent assessment platform available, and

. HireVue now offers the most robust video interviewing and AI-driven talent assessment platform available, and The formation of an Expert Advisory Board designed to provide external insight and guidance on the continued ethical development and deployment of AI-based recruiting tools.

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent globally with Hiring Intelligence and its HireVue Video Interviewing platform. Using a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence, customers are hiring higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than ten million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

HireVue Social Networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/HireVue

Facebook: www.facebook/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

SOURCE HireVue

Related Links

http://www.hirevue.com

