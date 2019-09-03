HireVue to Receive Growth Investment from New Majority Investor The Carlyle Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive suite of AI-driven talent assessment and video interviewing solutions, today announced that global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has signed an agreement to invest in HireVue as its majority investor. Existing shareholders, including TCV, Granite Ventures and Sequoia, together with HireVue management, will remain minority investors.

Over its 15-year history, HireVue has transformed the way companies discover, hire and develop the most diverse set of top talent. HireVue customers, who include over one-third of the Fortune 100, generate strong returns on their investment by reducing the time it takes to hire a candidate by 90 percent on average, and by regularly achieving world-class candidate net promoter scores of more than 70, all while increasing the number of prospective candidates, hiring objectivity and the diversity of hires. HireVue pioneered the video interviewing industry and remains the leader today, delivering a million interviews and over 150,000 pre-hire assessments every 90 days.

"We are delighted to partner with Carlyle to accelerate HireVue's technology innovation and propel our growth globally," said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. "Carlyle's culture of 'performance through collaboration' makes it our ideal partner as we expand to new markets and enhance our support of enterprise partners around the world."

"HireVue is the recognized video interviewing and talent assessments leader," said Patrick McCarter, Managing Director and Co-Head of TMT at The Carlyle Group. "Innovative global enterprises are driving more efficient and effective hiring through HireVue, accessing a broader, more diverse talent pool and significantly reducing bias."

"We look forward to partnering with Kevin and the entire HireVue team to further accelerate the business and create even greater value for HireVue's global employees, customers and partners," said Tyler Parker, Vice President at The Carlyle Group.

"HireVue's market-leading SaaS platform and suite of recruitment solutions assist global enterprises in finding, engaging and hiring the best talent," said Nari Ansari, General Partner at TCV. "We are excited about the new partnership with Carlyle and HireVue's next phase of growth."

The current executive team at HireVue will continue to lead the company under the direction of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Parker.

Equity capital for the investment will come from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5 billion fund. The Carlyle team leading the transaction focuses on investments in global technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies. TMT is a core area of focus for Carlyle, representing more than $30 billion of invested equity since inception. Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to HireVue.

HireVue's Solutions

The HireVue Assessment and Video Interviewing Platform combine the power of video, AI, game and technical challenges for comprehensive hiring intelligence. Validated behavioral science is the foundation of HireVue's highly effective pre-hire assessments, which are rigorously bias-tested according to the EEOC's Uniform Guidelines and used to support greater diversity and efficiency in hiring. HireVue customers report lower attrition and high return on investment.

In addition, the HireVue Assessment and Video Interviewing Platform is the only platform in its industry that can scale to support the growth of enterprise customers. HireVue has achieved numerous industry and federal certifications, including:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification

SOC 2 Type 2 assurance

FedRAMP authorization

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of video, games and AI for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than ten million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $223 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

