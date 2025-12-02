Hirewell Acquires CS Recruiting, Becomes Supply Chain Talent Leader

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirewell, a global talent acquisition partner, today announced it has acquired CS Recruiting, a leading recruitment firm specializing in supply chain, logistics, and transportation. Together, the two organizations create one of the most comprehensive talent resources in North America, offering unmatched depth in specialized supply chain and logistics recruiting and helping companies build stronger, more resilient operations.

A Strategic Step Toward Market Leadership

This acquisition immediately positions Hirewell as a leader in supply chain recruiting. By uniting CS Recruiting's deep expertise across logistics, freight forwarding, transportation, and manufacturing distribution with Hirewell's scalable, tech-enabled recruiting platform, the combined team is uniquely equipped to address the sector's growing talent challenges. As supply chain organizations increasingly require professionals who blend operational experience with digital fluency, this partnership significantly expands Hirewell's ability to deliver high-caliber talent at speed and scale. The integrated approach strengthens service capabilities across all levels, from specialized operators to senior executives, while maintaining the precision and high-touch commitment both firms are known for.

What Leaders Are Saying

Matt Massucci, Founder and CEO of Hirewell

"The supply chain sector needs talent that pairs operational know-how with digital skill. Bringing CS Recruiting into Hirewell supercharges our Industrial practice. We are not just growing, we are integrating their elite specialization and long-standing relationships directly into our platform to solve complex talent challenges. This enhances our ability to help organizations find transformative leaders and rapidly scale mission-critical teams. It positions Hirewell as the go-to partner for end-to-end supply chain talent."

Charlie Saffro, Founder and CEO of CS Recruiting

"Joining Hirewell allows us to bring our high-touch, relationship-driven approach to a broader stage, backed by world-class technology, data, and recruiting processes. Our mission remains the same, we are focused on aligning the right Supply Chain, Logistics and Transportation talent with the right companies for long-term success. What is different now is our ability to do it at an entirely new scale. Partnering with Hirewell expands our reach, elevates the candidate and client experience, and strengthens our impact across the supply chain industry."

