Hiring an Amazon Virtual Assistant Is Essential to Propel Online Business, Agency VAA Philippines Says

HADERA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VAA Philippines, a virtual assistant agency, specializes in matching trained Amazon virtual assistants with Amazon sellers looking to scale up their businesses. The company advises sellers that hiring an Amazon virtual assistant is a smart choice because it allows them to delegate day-to-day tasks so that they can concentrate on feeding their bottom line.

Learn more about assistant for Amazon business at https://www.vaaphilippines.com.

VAA Philippines Founder

Whether just starting a new journey as an Amazon seller or as an established presence on the platform, navigating the way to success can be challenging without expert advice. For Amazon sellers unsure of when the right time is for hiring an Amazon expert, VAA Philippines CEO, Gilad Freimann, offers this advice, "There is no such thing as a 'level' from which you need a VA, nor can you say that you don't need a VA before a specific level. For each individual, the phase of taking external assistance will come at a different time. Instead, ask yourself the following question: Am I enough to handle all the things I want to deal with in my business? Or are there things that are slowly getting neglected?"

As an Amazon seller himself, Freimann found that he was consciously postponing tasks due to a lack of time and realizing that some tasks just weren't being completed properly. He explains, "Today I can say that I did the whole process of finding products in a much less professional and effective way. Why? Because I wouldn't be sitting systematically for a few hours each day and finding quality products with less competition and more demand. And even when I found an optional product, I didn't spend enough time finding the right supplier to manufacture it. I settled for three-to-four suppliers that I worked with, and I would choose one of them." Freimann decided to enlist a virtual assistant's help, which resulted in significant savings, as she took on the task of sourcing and dealing with more suitable and less expensive suppliers.

Many Amazon sellers just starting are tied up in other jobs and responsibilities and often face the challenge of finding the time to grow and manage their Amazon business. Advanced sellers have more extensive everyday task lists to deal with, including inventory, customer service, refunds, PPC, etc. Finding the right VA can require a large investment in time from reading reviews, filtering resumes, interviewing and training. VAA Philippines eliminates the hard work and provides specialized Amazon VAs, PPC Specialists, Social Media Experts, and Graphic Design Experts to meet sellers' needs at every Amazon business level.

VAA will work with sellers to match them with high-quality Amazon VA support services to meet seller needs and budget. Getting started takes just a few simple steps:

Contact VAA Philippines for a consultation with CEO Gilad Freimann .

for a consultation with CEO . After a thorough assessment of the business and needs, VAA will select the ideal Amazon virtual assistant.

VAA supports sellers, providing the best tips and guidance about getting the most from virtual assistants, starting from the introductory phone call to creating a weekly work schedule and briefing the VA about the business.

VAA is dedicated to ensuring clients are matched with the ideal Amazon VA. The company guarantees to reassign a new candidate at no extra cost and with no time limit, at the seller's request.

For those interested in additional information about the full range of Amazon VA services offered by VAA Philippines, please visit the company's official website at https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/amazon-expert/.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

Contact Name: Gilad Freimann

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Phone: (213) 423-0676

SOURCE VAA Philippines

Related Links

https://www.vaaphilippines.com

