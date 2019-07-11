Hiring Expected To Escalate Among 33% Of SMBs For The Rest Of 2019, According To Alignable, N. America's Top Small Business Network

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignable , the largest online network of small businesses with 3.6 million+ members, is launching a new campaign to share the most important trends emerging among SMBs each month.

Alignable's trends are curated from frequent surveys, as well as honest, sometimes-challenging questions, and expertise-driven answers posted by hundreds of thousands of small businesspeople visiting the company's robust Q&A Forum .

Hiring needs are expected to increase among 33% of all small businesses in the U.S. and Canada for the remainder of 2019, based on a recent survey of more than 3,400 small business owners conducted by Alignable.com, the largest online network of small businesses with more than 3.6 million members. At the same time, 59% of small business owners trying to hire say they're having trouble finding the right candidates.

"We have courtside seats to trends that are top of mind for small business owners through our Forum, where business owners from 200+ industries and 30,000+ communities express their concerns, ask questions and provide heartfelt advice every day," said Alignable's Co-Founder and President Venkat Krishnamurthy. "So we decided to showcase our key findings at least every month to amplify what we've come to know as the empathetic, no-holds-barred 'new voice of small business.'"

Key trends as Q3 begins revolve around hiring, as many business owners are reviewing revenue projections and realize they need help. Here are the headlines:

New Hires Are Required ASAP. One of Alignable's hiring surveys revealed that 33% of business owners feel more bullish about adding staff now than they felt in January. Only 6% plan to hire fewer people or downsize, while the remainder will hold steady with original hiring plans. A total of 3,456 small businesspeople were polled.

than they felt in January. Only 6% plan to hire fewer people or downsize, while the remainder will hold steady with original hiring plans. A total of 3,456 small businesspeople were polled. Sourcing Strong Candidates Is Headache-Inducing. Given increased demand for employees and shrinking supply, Alignable conducted another survey, which revealed that 59% of small businesspeople who want to hire are struggling to fill their spots and frustrations are running high. This survey reflects the views of 2,145 small businesspeople.

Given increased demand for employees and shrinking supply, Alignable conducted another survey, which revealed that who want to hire are struggling to fill their spots and frustrations are running high. This survey reflects the views of 2,145 small businesspeople. Five Categories Face The Toughest Challenges. Industries with the most substantial recruiting obstacles include real estate, financial services, business consulting, retail, and insurance, because of the specialized skills required for success. However, Alignable members in those categories have outlined many creative ways to hire: insurance agents , real estate agents , retail professionals , business consultants , and financial services experts.

"The advice offered by our members to help overcome some of these hiring issues is very compelling," said Alignable's Co-Founder and CEO Eric Groves. "It shows the tremendous depth of knowledge our members possess, not to mention their strong desire to help other small businesses with their struggles. That's really what Alignable is all about."

In the coming months, Alignable plans to share trends around the following topics: how much attention political candidates are showing SMBs, the often frustrating barriers of ageism, the economic outlook for the rest of 2019 into 2020 and keys to business growth, how technology is helping or hurting entrepreneurs and its effects on Main Street, the best ways to generate funding for your business, challenges and opportunities from major weather events, and ratings and reviews of top brands used by SMBs. Other trends are sure to emerge from the Forum later this year, as well.

