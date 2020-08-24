Hiring of Dustin Kangas as Chief Cloud Technology Officer Primes Magenic for Growth

Kangas joins Magenic from the Denver office of global IT consulting firm CGI, where he spent the last 18 years building an enviable depth of digital expertise, including application development and cloud native proficiency as well as extensive experience with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A passionate technology and change leader, Kangas keeps an ear to the ground as he predicts digital trends and guides clients to successful digital transformation.

"It's energizing to work in an industry that is changing, evolving and expanding on a daily basis, and it's exciting to help clients appreciate and adapt to that fluidity and achieve the many benefits today's technology has to offer," said Kangas. "I'm really thrilled to now be part of the Magenic team. The firm has an outstanding reputation for application and software development, and it is primed to make its mark in cloud computing as well. I'm eager to help it do that."

According to Greg Frankenfield, Magenic's CEO, Kangas brings a unique set of skills to his new role. "There are plenty of techies out there who live and breathe cloud computing. While Dustin is certainly one of them, his expertise is much deeper and broader and includes developing, consulting, selling and leading. Dustin complements his technology savvy with a business perspective that sets him apart in this industry and that will drive success for our clients. We're happy to have him on our team!"

In his new role, Kangas works alongside Rocky Lhotka, who served as Magenic's sole Chief Technology Officer for 20 years. With Kangas' emphasis on cloud, Lhotka now directs his full attention to supporting and growing the firm's software and application development business.

About Magenic

Over the past 25 years, Magenic has earned a reputation as a leader in business technology consulting and is recognized for its premier technical talent and proven delivery processes that drive its clients' business Fast Forward via technology. To learn more, visit magenic.com.

Contact:

Patty Gibbs

Patty Gibbs & Company

651-269-7687

[email protected]

SOURCE Magenic

Related Links

https://magenic.com

