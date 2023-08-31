HiRO acquires US CRO Courante Oncology, strengthens global footprint and operation capabilities

News provided by

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

31 Aug, 2023, 22:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO), an innovation global CRO, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Courante Oncology, a US-based full-service clinical research provider specializing in oncology product development.

As a reputable boutique CRO with a strong track record of delivering high-quality, expedited clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific, HiRO's acquisition of Courante Oncology marks a significant milestone in its global expansion. This strategic move further strengthens HiRO's capabilities in managing global studies, extending its presence into the US market.

Courante Oncology brings over 25 years of invaluable experience in the drug development industry. The company's expertise spans all aspects of phase 1-3 clinical trials, ranging from initial feasibility studies and protocol development to site monitoring and closeout visits. Renowned for their dedicated commitment to oncology research and clinical trial management, the Courante team has earned a remarkable reputation in the industry.

The synergy between HiRO and Courante Oncology creates a powerful partnership that will deliver successful clinical trials tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Both companies possess robust clinical research networks, covering the Asia-Pacific region and the US, ensuring a seamless integration of expertise and resources.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courante Oncology into the HiRO family," said Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and CEO of HiRO. "This acquisition allows us to leverage Courante's extensive experience in oncology trials and enhance our capabilities in managing global studies. Together, we strive to deliver best-in-class cross-border solutions and relentless accountability that set us apart in the demanding clinical trial landscape. Our focus remains on accelerating the delivery of innovative medicines with simple, rapid, cost-effective clinical research solutions across the commercialization pathway."

"This marks an exciting chapter for Courante as we join forces with HiRO," said Sheri Smith, President of Courante Oncology. "We are excited to join the HiRO family and collaborate closely with their team. This integration will enable us to further expand our service offerings and functions into the US and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with our clients, to deliver effective, streamlined clinical trial solutions that meet and exceed their expectations."

The acquisition of Courante Oncology represents a significant step forward for HiRO as it continues to solidify its position as a global CRO. With a strengthened presence in the US and expanded capabilities, HiRO is well-positioned to deliver innovative and expedited clinical trial solutions to its clients worldwide.

About HiRO:

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO) is a globally oriented, innovative clinical research organization (CRO). With global operations and integration capabilities, HiRO provides a full range of cross-border solutions and services to its clients, including early pre-clinical strategic planning, clinical trial design, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, statistics, data management, end-to-end project management, and clinical and medical monitoring services.

As an emerging global CRO, HiRO strives to become a market-leading, integrated global clinical research organization that works collaboratively with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring new products from the laboratory to the market, providing more effective solutions for patients worldwide. For more information on HiRO, please visit www.harvestiro.com.

About Courante Oncology:

Courante Oncology is a full-service clinical research provider specializing in oncology product development. The company offers a wide range of clinical trial management and support services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, including project management, clinical site monitoring, quality assurance, and medical writing services.

Courante Oncology believes the challenges of oncology clinical trials require a research team that is uniquely experienced and trained. The strength of Courante Oncology lies in the team's collective experience and ability to adapt to clients' specific research needs. For more information on Courante Oncology, please visit www.couranteoncology.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

