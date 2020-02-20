HIROMI ASAI Fall-Winter 2020/21 Menswear Collection Appears at Paris Fashion Week, Attesting Arts of Kimono Today

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has always been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI developed men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolades and got much international media coverage.

HIROMI ASAI AW20 Collection - New York Fashion Week / Paris Fashion Week HIROMI ASAI FW20 Collection - New York Fashion Week / Paris Fashion Week

The sales of HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection started in April, 2019 at Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), located on the prime street in SoHo, New York, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, now recognized as the biggest fashion platform of independent designers in the United States. Flying Solo produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the designers during the New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. HIROMI ASAI has demonstrated Fall-Winter 2020/21 men's wear collection on runway on February 8, 2020 at the New York Fashion Week.

Now HIROMI ASAI presents Fall-Winter 2020/21 men's wear collection with Flying Solo designers at Salons Marceau on Monday, February 24, 2020. This is the second time for HIROMI ASAI to present the latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. The theme of the collection is "The Whole Creation", represented by unique natural motifs: pythons, phoenixes, roses, etc. Inspired by these natural motifs, HIROMI ASAI develops new textiles suitable for men's wear collection with craftsmen in Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI would like to demonstrate luxury and sustainable fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan.

"This is second time to present HIROMI ASAI menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week. I designed our latest collection, inspired by the whole creation either real or unreal. I am so proud to demonstrate our FW20 collection in Paris," Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "I believe that the essence of Kimono is `textile` not `form.` It is our responsibility to hand over arts of traditional textiles all over the world, including kimono textiles, to the next generation. For this commitment, I continue transforming Japanese exquisite traditional textiles to modern luxury and sustainable fashion for people all over the world."

HIROMI ASAI Fall-Winter 2020/21 men's wear collection is soon available on sale at the retail shops and online store of Flying Solo as well as at several retailors in US and Europe.

DETAILED INFORMATION



HIROMI ASAI@ Flying Solo



Fall-Winter 2020/21 Flying Solo Show at Paris Fashion Week



Date and Time: Monday, February 24, 2020; 1:00pm – 3:00pm



Location: Salons de Marceau - 79 Avenue Marceau, Paris (RSVP only)

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA



HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com



Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/collections/hiromi-asai



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

234568@email4pr.com

646-242-4156

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI (Mode & Classic LLC)

