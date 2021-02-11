HIROMI ASAI Presents AW21 Men's Collection 'Space Travel' Made of Kimono Textile for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com , Instagram @hiromi.asai) has always been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolades and got many international media coverages.

HIROMI ASAI AW21 New York Fashion Week Show with Flying Solo, All made of Kimono Textiles HIROMI ASAI AW21 New York Fashion Week Show with Flying Solo Poster (Feb-13-2021), Cut Paper Collage by Akiko Kaneko

HIROMI ASAI is active as an official member of the retail and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and now becomes the US largest fashion showcase and retail for independent designers. Flying Solo also produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the independent designers during the New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and more.

HIROMI ASAI presents Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 men's wear collection on runway at Flying Solo Show held at the rooftop in SoHo, starting at 4pm EST on Saturday, February 13, 2021. The theme of the collection is "Space Travel". HIROMI ASAI develops new textiles suitable for men's wear collection with craftsmen in Tango and Nishijin-Kyoto, Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. For this new collection, HIROMI ASAI creates the forms and designs suitable for forthcoming space travels. Based on the designs by Hiromi Asai, Tetsuya Hagiyama, one of the rising stars in Japan, accomplished elaborate pattern making, and Teruo Hirokawa, an authority of handmade tailoring in Japan, tailored all this collection. Cumulatively, HIROMI ASAI would like to demonstrate luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by outstanding tailoring techniques.

Considering the circumstances under the COVID-19 pandemic, as the capacity of the venue is quite limited, this show is livestreamed on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/), starting at 4pm EST on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

"I am extremely excited to return to runway of the New York Fashion Week and demonstrate our new collection in this season. I realize that fashion is indestructible even during the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic," Ms. Hiromi Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "I deeply appreciate great collaboration with craftsmen and artisans in Japan to create our new collection. I hope many people worldwide watch them, try them, and wear them to long for Space travels." Hiromi Asai added about the concept of HIROMI ASAI collection, "I have been focusing on Kimono, but the essence of Kimono is `textile` not `form`. It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship for production of traditional textiles to the next generation. For this commitment, I continue transforming Japanese traditional textiles to modern luxury fashion, which also serves as echo-friendly sustainable fashion passed from generation to generation."

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Autumn/Winter 2021-2022 Flying Solo Show

Date and Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021; 4pm EST

Location: Rooftop in SoHo, New York (only by invitation)

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/collections/hiromi-asai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

