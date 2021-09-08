HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2022 Collection, Made of Kimono Textiles by Traditional Craftsmanship, Unveils at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York Fashion Week, and/or Paris Fashion Week every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI collection has been getting international acclaim.

HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2022 - Ebb and Flow, Made of Kimono Textiles HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2022 - Ebb and Flow, Made of Kimono Textiles

HIROMI ASAI is active as a member of the boutique and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which showcases independent and emerging fashion brands, and now becomes the US largest fashion platform and retail for independent designers. Flying Solo also produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the independent designers in the globe.

HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2022 (SS22) collection on runway at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week Show starting at 4pm ET on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The theme of the collection is "Ebb and Flow". HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2022 represents silence and violence. All textiles for this collection were created in Tango, Kyoto, Japan. The craftsmen usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques and the designer, Hiromi Asai, developed new textiles suitable for this collection. Based on the designs by Hiromi Asai, Tetsuya Hagiyama accomplished elaborate pattern making, and Teruo Hirokawa, an authority of handmade tailoring in Japan, tailored all this collection. Cumulatively, HIROMI ASAI demonstrates luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs with dedication of Japanese craftsmanship.

The show is held in person at SoHo Rooftop in New York, but as the capacity of the venue is limited, this show is livestreamed on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/), starting at 4pm ET on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

"I am very happy to present our new HIROMI ASAI collection again at the New York Fashion Week with Flying Solo designers. I hope many people watch our new collection with the theme: Ebb and Flow. I appreciate great collaboration with craftsmen in Japan." Ms. Hiromi Asai, a chief designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "Indeed, I have been focusing on Kimono, but now I am focusing on its `textile` not its `form`. It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship to the next generation. I continue transforming Japanese textiles created by traditional techniques to modern luxury fashion, which also serves as echo-friendly sustainable fashion."

After the show during the New York Fashion Week, HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2022 collection is subsequently presented at the Paris Fashion Week. All the HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2022 collection appears at Flying Solo in New York after all these presentations in October 2021.

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Spring/Summer 2022, Flying Solo Show at New York Fashion Week

Date and Time: Sunday, September 12, 2021; 4pm Eastern Time

Location: SoHo Rooftop, Manhattan, New York (only by invitation)

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/collections/hiromi-asai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

646.242.4156

[email protected]

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC