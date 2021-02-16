Hiron Menon Joins Boutique Mobile Hotel Startup Cabana to Lead Production

This new hire announcement comes as the company plans to launch its fleet of mobile hotel rooms in new markets across the country. Scott Kubly, Cabana's CEO and Founder, explains that even though travel restrictions are in full swing due to the pandemic, consumers are still looking for ways to get out and explore. "We are providing people with a unique travel experience that maintains social distancing protocols," Scott says. "Our fleet of custom-made vans set us apart from others in the industry because we pay attention to every detail; enhancing our offering to bring customers the best and most comfortable experience possible is a top priority and we're so excited to have Hiron leading that effort."

Hiron joins the Cabana team after leading the North America division for industry competitor JUCY for more than three years. With a breadth of experience in the vanlife and travel industry, Hiron will amplify efforts to enhance Cabana's fleet of luxe mobile hotel rooms. With vanlife and RV travel on the uptick, Hiron's move to Cabana couldn't be more timely, especially as the company plans to expand in new markets across the country. The company most recently launched in Los Angeles , an expansion that increased the brand's fleet of upscale mobile hotels by 250%.

"Cabana's ability to give travelers more freedom, while exploring in style and comfort, makes it hard to resist with all the current restrictions in place and the need for social distancing," Hiron explains. "We've already seen so much momentum in Seattle and LA, and we can only imagine the huge spike in demand when we start offering Cabana in other areas."

As Cabana's new Head of Production, Hiron looks forward to adding even more new features that will amplify travel experiences. Right now, each Cabana van is tailor-made to include a spacious bathroom featuring a low-flow, water-efficient showerhead, five-gallon capacity toilet, and indoor sink. Every van also contains a memory foam camper queen bed, an outdoor shower for dirty gear, a compact drawer for a refrigerator, a coffee maker, cellular WiFi, a 24-inch TV with Amazon Firestick, and ample storage.

On top of the luxe amenities every customer gets with Cabana, Hiron has plans for additional iterations to provide vans with an even greater level of comfort. Some of the new features planned include a fully electric kitchen, increased sleeping space, all-electric air conditioning, and an all-in-one controller in the Cabana app to bring together all the van's tech-enabled elements. Additionally, Cabana is working on the next iteration of vehicles, including a four-passenger van that will allow families with young children, or groups of close friends, to enjoy the Cabana experience.

"We recently launched some exciting services in response to customer feedback, including Cabana Concierge for itinerary planning, van delivery, early check-in and check out, and one-way rentals, and we can't wait to introduce some of the new features that are currently in the works," Hiron says. "Our biggest industry differentiators are our attention to detail with van customization and providing a premium experience; we know what our customers are looking for when they travel with Cabana and we're excited to bring van options to the market that exceed expectations for optimal travel."

About Cabana

Cabana offers a new experience for travelers: luxury comfort and the freedom of mobility. The company has designed and built a fleet of upscale custom-made mobile hotel rooms to give travelers the freedom to travel and sleep where they want and when they want. Enabled through tech, Cabana brings guests digital convenience and peace of mind through contact-free booking, check-in, and check-out. Whether a seasoned weekend camper or a first-time leisure renter, Cabana lets you indulge in van life for a unique adventure like never before.

