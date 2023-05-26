Hiroshima Watch, Stolen From UN, Remains Missing - Documentary "8:15 Hiroshima" A Warning to G7 Leaders. - ICAN Sponsored Virtual Screening (Free, May 26-29)

News provided by

Runaway Horses

26 May, 2023, 14:02 ET

Following the G7 Summit and in collaboration with ICAN - Virtual Screening of Rare First Person Account of a Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness - From May 26-29 (11:59pm EST)

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runaway Horses announce, Film 8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter in collaboration with International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons announces Free Virtual Screening available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima-G7

"What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has not been deterrence, in the sense of fear of specific weapons, so much as it's been memory. The memory of what happened at Hiroshima." - John Hersey

Continue Reading
Following the G7 Summit and in collaboration with ICAN - Virtual Screening of Rare First Person Account of a Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness - From May 26-29 (11:59pm EST)
Following the G7 Summit and in collaboration with ICAN - Virtual Screening of Rare First Person Account of a Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness - From May 26-29 (11:59pm EST)

8:15 Hiroshima, an award-winning film by American Director J.R. Heffelfinger and produced by Akiko Mikamo, the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid doc-narrative film weaves never before seen video and audio recordings of hibakusha Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments (in Japanese with English subtitles), and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://www.815documentary.com/

8:15 Hiroshima
2020, United States, 50 min
Director J.R. Heffelfinger
Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo
Producer: Nini Le Huynh

In association with: Runaway Horses

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper For more information/interview requests:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.815documentary.com

SOURCE Runaway Horses

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.