Hirsch Leatherwood Launches Proprietary New Media Arm

Strategic communications firm invests in Hirsch Leatherwood Studios, a content studio and media offering built for a scroll-first, second-screen world.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As audiences' reliance on new media platforms from Substack to podcasts to TikTok continues to rise, strategic communications firm Hirsch Leatherwood today announced the launch of Hirsch Leatherwood Studios, a dedicated content studio and new media arm focused on the expanding intersection of reputation, business, and culture.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment when the rules of influence are being rewritten: presidential candidates are prioritizing podcast appearances, livestreams are outpacing primetime TV, and brands are directing the bulk of their advertising budgets on creator partnerships. Studios marks a notable addition to the firm's traditional suite of capabilities, bridging the gap between corporate communications and the creator economy in an increasingly personality-driven media landscape.

"Institutions still guard credibility, but influence now belongs to the people behind the screens, and every stakeholder — whether an investor, buyer, or partner — is a consumer with a commute, feed, and attention span you have to earn," said Steve Hirsch, CEO of Hirsch Leatherwood. "Hirsch Leatherwood Studios is the natural evolution of our storytelling philosophy, creating multi-format content and real-world experiences that command attention online and demand presence offline."

With Studios, the firm is establishing a new blueprint for how companies build, distribute, and defend their brands across today's fragmented media ecosystem. The Studios feature three integrated content offerings: short-form videos and podcasts, bespoke newsletters, and high-gloss, IRL experiences.

To underscore its commitment to this new model, the firm is debuting its own media platform under the "Out of Scope" banner to engage marketing and communications leaders:

Video Podcast ( Out of Scope ): A flagship series on the business of brand and reputation — how it's built, protected, and traded across every sphere of influence. From Hollywood power plays and platform collapse, C-suites in crisis to internet creators, and brand reinventions that define the zeitgeist, the podcast goes beyond what's public to unpack what's really at play.

Newsletter Portfolio (OOS Daily: CMO, OOS Daily: CCO, and The Weekly Pop Culture Cheat Sheet) : Daily newsletters surface what readers need to know before their boss asks or the board notices — and, like the algorithms media operates within, are tailored to each audience's roles, industries, and interests.

Daily newsletters surface what readers need to know before their boss asks or the board notices — and, like the algorithms media operates within, are tailored to each audience's roles, industries, and interests. High-Gloss Experiences ( Out of Scope: IRL): Quarterly gatherings convene the most interesting minds in business, media, communications, and marketing for exclusive experiences centered around the day's most timely topics impacting the art of reputation building.

The firm has quietly piloted the studio over the past several months, equipping clients with professional-grade production, editorial strategy, and creative direction to tell their stories across the platforms that now define public opinion.

