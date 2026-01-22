Hirschfeld Marks a Breakout Year with the Launch of wearehirschfeld.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year defined by growth, momentum, and standout experiential work nationwide, Hirschfeld is proud to announce the launch of its new website and domain: wearehirschfeld.com.

The launch caps one of the most successful years in the company's history, marked by expanded national programs, deeper client partnerships, and continued investment in in-house capabilities. The new site reflects that evolution, offering a clearer, more dynamic look at how Hirschfeld brings bold ideas to life through design, fabrication, and execution.

Hirschfeld is a full-service experiential marketing agency designing, building, and activating live brand experiences that deliver measurable impact.

But at its core, the Hirschfeld story of 2025 is a people story.

Hirschfeld's success has been driven by an extraordinary team of experiential experts who bring an uncommon level of care and craftsmanship to every engagement. The new website puts that team front and center to highlighting not just what Hirschfeld builds, but how and why it does it.

"Our success starts and ends with our people," said Todd Hirschfeld, Founder of Hirschfeld. "The talent, pride, and ownership our team brings to the work is what clients feel and remember. This new site reflects our commitment to each other, to our partners, and to doing things the right way."

The move to wearehirschfeld.com reinforces the company's belief that the strongest experiences are built through trust, collaboration, and long-term thinking. It also serves as a thank-you to the clients, agency partners, and vendors who helped make 2025 such a defining year.

As Hirschfeld looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains clear: build boldly, lead with integrity, and continue creating experiences that connect brands and people in meaningful ways.

About Hirschfeld

Hirschfeld is an experiential brand activation company trusted by ambitious brands to deliver bold, business-building live experiences. Powered by exceptional people, smart systems, and in-house fabrication, Hirschfeld designs, builds, and activates experiences that create lasting connections.

Website: wearehirschfeld.com

