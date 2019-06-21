Hirsutism market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

Hirsutism is defined as the condition where there is excessive hair growth in the unwanted regions. It includes unwanted male pattern hair growth on a woman's face, chest, or back. Globally, several hair removal products are available that can be both gender-specific and area-specific. However, most of these products are essentially cosmetic products and used only to remove hair temporarily.



Cosmetic and psychological problems associated with unwanted hair is the major factor driving the hirsutism market. Global beauty standards and aesthetic expectations in various cultures do not approve of body hair. Facial hair is considered as undesirable for women worldwide. Consequently, the cases of hirsutism put extra psychological pressure on the patients to comply with normative beauty and aesthetic standards. This insecurity is fuelling the trend in laser hair removal among the patients.



The products tracked in this market include the hair removal treatment methods involved in hirsutism and other such conditions. The products tracked in this report include lasers, epilators, IPLs, hair removal creams/lotions, sprays, and medicines that are used to either temporary remove hair, restrict their growth at a hormonal level, or for slowing down the hair growth at the hair follicle level.



Hair Removal Equipment Segment to Register a Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



Hair removal equipment, such as laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment, represent the fastest growing segment in the market. These equipment work by damaging the hair follicles, and leave the skin hair free for extended periods of time. Laser hair removal in hirsutism management requires multiple treatment sessions, as the hair can only be removed in the growth phase, known as anagen. The number of sessions depends on the area that has to be treated, along with the thickness of hair and the skin type.



Moreover, the alternative methods of hirsutism management, such as topical creams (including the recently approved eflornithine creams) and plucking, are relatively not as effective as laser hair removal. Consequently, the popularity of laser hair removal is increasing, owing to its better efficacy, as compared to other methods of hirsutism management.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market



The Asia-Pacific region witnessed growth in cosmetic procedures that are used to remove excessive body hair. Moreover, Japan represents the largest market in terms of revenue in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily due to high awareness and diagnostic rates, along with the acceptance of laser hair removal techniques. Moreover, Japan ranks first in terms of the total number of laser hair removal procedures in the world, which is further contributing to the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Home hair removal segment of the market is rapidly expanding, and several new entrants have entered the global market through the introduction of home-based devices, such as intense pulsed light devices for hair removal. Key market players in the market include Allergan PLC, Ajanta Pharma, Alpaya Dermaceuticals, Nisim Inc., Wet and Dry Personal Care, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd, and Sciton Inc., among others.



