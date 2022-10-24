HIRU CORPORATION - Roseville Plant Production and Shipping Date Met

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation (the "Company" or "HIRU"), has met the promised deadline for production and shipping to our clients from its newly acquired Roseville, California manufacturing facility.

The Company will begin full manufacturing, packaging, and shipping from its Roseville, California manufacturing facility ("Roseville) as promised today, October 24, 2022. From Roseville, the Company will start shipping product produced out of Roseville to Walmart, Kroger's, and Albertson's per orders received from these retail outlets. Additionally, the Company has started work on repair and upgrade lines 3 and 4 in Roseville to produce one-gallon, snap cap water bottles. When ready, the production from these two automated water bottling and labeling lines will be solely utilized for our other major clients such as CVS and Walgreens to name a few.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"We worked hard in closing the acquisition of the automated water bottle manufacturing plant in Roseville as we had existing orders in place that needed to be covered. We accomplished the acquisition and met our planned roll out date for shipping. The Company had previously announced that we would be in full manufacturing in Roseville and would be able to hit our mark to start shipping from this location today, October 24, 2022.

The Company will be fulfilling orders of Alkaline 88 water bottles to Walmart from Roseville as soon as possible. The Company expects a material increase in top line revenue from this relationship on an ongoing basis.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), further stated…"We have worked very hard since we took over this Company about 18 months ago and have hit ever mark promised both administratively with OTC Markets Group, quarterly and annual revenues predictions to the public, and any date associated with manufacturing and shipping from our now multiple automated bottled water manufacturing facilities in two states (e.g., Arizona and California). This has allowed us to land larger and larger orders for products with our then current clients while at the same time landing large retail clients that have been previously announced. If the Company continues to do business as usual and continue to meet our promises to both our investors and our clients (both current and future), we expect the continue to expand our manufacturing footprint as we meet the future demand for our product and thus will continue to grow our top line revenue moving forward well into the future and on into 2024."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

