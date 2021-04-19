Hirzel Law, PLC, Named "Best Law Firm" in Detroit Free Press Best of the Best Awards

DETROIT, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirzel Law, PLC was presented first place in the Detroit Free Press Community Choice Awards for Best Law Firm in Metro Detroit on April 15, 2021.

The Detroit Free Press Best of the Best Awards honor the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Metro Detroit area. The Best of the Best Awards recognize the best businesses in the community, including law firms, based on client voting.

"This award would not have been possible without our clients' support and trust in the work that we do," said Kevin Hirzel. "Hirzel Law prides itself on providing peace of mind to our clients in condominium, HOA, and real estate law matters."

"I am proud of the Hirzel Law attorneys and staff members who continue to provide great customer service," said Hirzel. "Hirzel Law understands that a law firm's strengths come from its people, and we are committed to providing responsive and high quality legal representation to individuals, corporations and homeowners associations."

The attorneys at Hirzel Law have received numerous other awards from Best Lawyers, the Community Association Institute's College of Community Association Lawyers, Leading Lawyers, Michigan Top Lawyers, and Super Lawyers, for representing clients in condominium, HOA, and real estate law matters. "Unlike many other awards, which are based on peer recognition, the Best of the Best Awards are special as this recognition comes from our clients," said Hirzel.

Hirzel Law, PLC can be contacted by calling (248) 478-1800 or by visiting www.hirzellaw.com.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm with offices in Farmington and Traverse City, Michigan that represents condominium associations, homeowners associations, and summer resorts. The firm also represents individual and corporate clients in various condominium, HOA, and real estate matters.

Elizabeth Kebler

(248) 478-1800

[email protected]

SOURCE Hirzel Law

