HIS Appoints Mark Romeo as President and Continues Its Expansion in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HIS Innovations Group, a LVL3 portfolio company, announces the appointment of Mark Romeo as President and Chief Innovation Officer. "Mark joined HIS in May of this year and has accelerated the execution of our vision and growth plan for HIS. His natural leadership and strong cultural fit led the board to make this appointment in support of our rapid growth," said Jason Frank, CEO, HIS Innovations Group; Partner & Founder, LVL3.

HIS Innovations Group

HIS also announced the appointment of Andrew Saack as Director of Operations. Andrew graduated from the University of Washington and was commissioned into the United States Army. "Andrew's experience as a logistics and operations officer with the Army gives him the leadership background and critical thinking skillset to guide the organization's day to day activities," said Mark Romeo. Since February of 2017, Andrew has used a process-based approach to drive consistency, efficiency, and continuous improvement across the organization.

HIS continues to rapidly expand their workforce by adding more than 20 employees since the beginning of 2019; the majority of this growth attributed to its new Innovations Team. Their Innovations Team now includes critical skill sets ranging across the functional areas of engineering, design, and specialized project management. Individual expertise at the management level incorporates proficiency in semiconductor chamber welding, subsystem sourcing and fabrication, electro-mechanical fabrication, and non-metallic fabrication. They are supported by a newly-created CAD group with a focus on component, subsystem, frame, and integrated systems design. HIS plans to add another 25 positions to its Operations and Manufacturing Team over the next six months to support production activities and growth.

Earlier this year, HIS Innovations Group solidified their standards in excellence and quality by celebrating ISO9001:2015 certification, alongside the establishment of an ASME-certified welding services program. HIS also expanded its existing manufacturing footprint to support additional precision CNC machining capabilities, including a Mazak Integrex I-400 with full 5-axis machining capability and a Mazak VCN-570C vertical machining center.

Over the next six months, HIS plans to add approximately 30,000 square feet to its footprint in Hillsboro. "This expansion will provide significant advancement in fabrication capabilities, such as laser tube and sheet cutting, robotic weld stations, and CNC tube bending operations," said Romeo. HIS expects this new space will also provide dedicated areas for stand-alone frame manufacturing and integrated systems fabrication and assembly. The facility will provide demonstration and final test stations for multiple products.

About HIS: HIS Innovations Group (www.hisoregon.com) is a premier manufacturer and distributor of custom and off-the-shelf high vacuum (HV) and ultra-high vacuum (UHV) stainless steel components and systems. These products are primarily used in the semiconductor, biopharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, government research laboratories, and other industries. In addition, HIS also provides contract manufacturing and fabrication services for Stainless Steel subsystems, gas delivery systems and other complementary components/products.

About LVL3: LVL3 is passionate about working with entrepreneurs who embrace the art and science of building great brands that impact culture. LVL3 brings a unique constellation of skills that connect high growth operational experience with strategic vision to drive short and long-term growth, enterprise value, and create the financial results its clients deserve.

LVL3 partners in a variety of capacities with its clients including acquiring companies to be owned and operated directly by LVL3 and partnering with owners and entrepreneurs in an "office of the CEO" capacity to implement operational efficiencies, execute on strategic growth initiatives, and enhance back end valuation.

Media Contact:

Jason Frank

CEO, HIS Innovations Group; Partner & Founder, LVL3

jasonfrank@hisoregon.com

Related Images

his-innovations-group.png

HIS Innovations Group

SOURCE HIS Innovations Group