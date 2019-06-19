'His, Hers and the Truth' Acquired by UMC (Urban Movie Channel) Following World Premiere at 2019 American Black Film Festival

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its official selection and world premiere at the 23rd annual American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida last week, UMC (Urban Movie Channel) – the first and leading streaming service for Black film and television from AMC Networks' RLJ Entertainment – today announced its acquisition of the romantic comedy film His, Hers and the Truth. Written and directed by Coke Daniels, the film will premiere on UMC at www.UMC.tv and the streamer's various platform partners in December of this year.

One of only 12 narrative features selected from more than 1,000 film submissions, His, Hers and the Truth stars Brad James ("Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse") and Ashley A. Williams ("Black Roots," "Frat Brothers") as a lovestruck couple who can't seem to live with or without each other. As the two work on repairing their relationship woes in couples' therapy, the film takes audiences down memory lane through their hilarious courtship and history of breakups and makeups. From friends with benefits to husband and wife, His, Hers and the Truth takes a real look at the evolution of a relationship and a couple's fight to preserve it. Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ousnRa9nang&feature=youtu.be

His, Hers and the Truth also stars veteran actors Terri J. Vaughn ("The Steve Harvey Show, "Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns"), Dorien Wilson ("The Parkers"), and Cocoa Brown ("American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson," "9-1-1") as well as Dawn Halfkenny ("Saints & Sinners"), Duane Finley (The Wood), and Kaye Singleton ("Saints & Sinners"). The film is produced by Coke Daniels, Errol Sadler, Brad James, and Cristina Davis in association with Flixville USA and Supremacy Films. Vanzil Burke and Victor Burke of the Burke Management Firm, LLC, Dorien Wilson and Erik Rogers serve as executive producers on the romantic comedy with Mann Robinson as co-executive producer.

About UMC (Urban Movie Channel)

UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

