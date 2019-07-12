His Holiness The Dalai Lama Finds Tenzin Dhonden Innocent Of Allegations Of Wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2017, Lama Tenzin Dhonden was suspended as Trustee and Secretary of the Dalai Lama Foundation by the Board of Trustees amid false claims of financial impropriety. A thorough investigation commenced that took over one year to complete. Based on the findings of the investigation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has released a written letter stating that there is an "absence of evidence" supporting the allegations of financial impropriety made against Lama Tenzin Dhonden.