His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie Announces the Formation of the Royal Ethiopian Trust

Philanthropic Organization seeks to preserve, promote, and strengthen the Ethiopian Culture and Community.

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie today announced the formation of the Royal Ethiopian Trust (RET), a 501(c)(3) organization established to advance the legacy of the Ethiopian Crown and promote the cultural, educational, and economic well-being of all Ethiopian people.

His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie

Prince Ermias, grandson of His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I, represents the longest unbroken royal lineage in history, dating back 3,000 years. He and his family were exiled in 1974 when the Communist revolution deposed and assassinated then Emperor Haile Selassie. Educated at the University of California at Santa Barbara and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Prince Ermias was appointed President of the Ethiopian Crown Council in 1993. He has remained an active steward of Ethiopia's rich heritage from his home in the United States.

"The Royal Ethiopian Trust has been a long time in the making, and I am deeply thankful for the counsel and support we've received," said Prince Ermias. "I look forward to working with our partners around the world to unite Ethiopia's past and future, preserve our imperial heritage and foster progress for all Ethiopians."

Prince Ermias also expressed gratitude to those who have accepted positions on the Trust's founding Board of Directors. These individuals bring decades of entrepreneurial and philanthropic experience, along with close ties to the Ethiopian Royal Family and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. The Board will assist the RET in remaining operationally strong and focused on its mission.

The Royal Ethiopian Trust is structured around four core pillars that reflect its mission to safeguard Ethiopia's cultural and historical heritage while fostering progress and unity:

Empowering Ethiopia's Future through Education Fostering Ethiopian Entrepreneurship Preserving Ethiopia's Imperial Heritage Supporting the Ethiopian Crown

"With these pillars as our foundation, the Royal Ethiopian Trust is dedicated to the prosperity, cultural vibrancy and unity of Ethiopia," said Deacon Solomon Kibriye, who has been appointed President of the RET. "We are committed to making a lasting impact that reflects the enduring spirit of Ethiopia."

About the Royal Ethiopian Trust

The Royal Ethiopian Trust is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, dedicated to preserving Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and empowering its future. The Trust operates on four fundamental pillars: empowering youth through education, fostering entrepreneurship, preserving Imperial heritage, and supporting the Ethiopian Crown as a unifying symbol of national identity. Through these efforts, the Royal Ethiopian Trust seeks to ensure the prosperity, cultural vibrancy, and unity of Ethiopia and its people. For more information visit www.RoyalEthiopianTrust.org.

