His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan Visits Hindu Civilization Exhibition at Capitol Hill, Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), in conjunction with a group of American Hindu organizations representing Indic religions and philosophies, held an exhibition titled "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on May 10 and 11, 2022. It was a great success that was visited and appreciated by thirty-two Congressional offices, two U.S. Senators, and seven Members of the House of Representatives.

His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan while viewing the exhibition

His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan paid a surprise visit to the Darshana exhibition as a matter of great delight. Walking past the room after his scheduled meeting, His Majesty was gracious enough to spare some time at the exhibition.

Joined by all Darshana Exhibition volunteers, His Majesty walked around and viewed the exhibition with great interest and appreciation. His reactions to the content of the posters were very encouraging to all the volunteers present.

We are glad that we could give an overview of the Hindu Civilizational culture to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and other guests as part of our Darshana exhibition event at Capitol Hill.

This traveling exhibition was held at over 200 locations in April and May 2022 to educate political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about Hindu Dharma, another term for Hinduism. Open to all, it provides glimpses into the Hindu way of life.

HSS, the nation's largest Hindu-American organization, conducts a values education program for Hindu-Americans of all ages through its 251 branches nationwide. For more information, visit www.hssus.org

Contact:

HSS Media Contact

Vikas Deshpande

973-500-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA